Tanner Molendyk Name a Finalist for Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (Defenceman of the Year)

April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the finalists for the 2024-25 Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Defenceman of the Year.

Finalists for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy are voted upon by WHL General Managers. The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season represents a return to the WHL's Conference Awards format for the first time since 2019-20.

Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.

Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference Finalists

Tanner Molendyk, Medicine Hat Tigers

Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Luke Shipley, Brandon Wheat Kings

Western Conference Finalists

Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks

Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

Viliam Kmec, Prince George Cougars

WHL Defenceman of the Year Biographies

Tanner Molendyk, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 20-year-old product of McBride, B.C., enjoyed another standout WHL season, collecting 47 points (9G-38A) and a plus-25 rating in 49 regular season games. With 0.96 points per game, Molendyk ranked seventh among all WHL defencemen while his 19 power-play assists ranked 10th. The 6-foot, 181-pound prospect of the Nashville Predators (1-24, 2023) split his season between the Saskatoon Blades and Medicine Hat Tigers and represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Originally selected by the Blades in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Molendyk has notched 160 points (31G-129A) in 238 career WHL regular season games. He was named to the WHL East Division First All-Star Team in 2023-24.

Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge Hurricanes

The 19-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., was a steadying force for the Hurricanes in 2024-25, tallying 53 points (13G-40A) in 66 games. Chadwick's 53 points ranked 11th among all WHL blueliners, while his 21 power-play assists are tied for seventh. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound prospect of the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-185, 2023) registered his second consecutive season with 50 points or more. Originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (38th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Chadwick has registered 132 points (32G-100A) in 212 career WHL regular season games. In 2023-24, he won the WHL's Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year before also being named CHL Scholastic Player of the Year. Chadwick was named to the WHL Central Division Second All-Star Team in 2023-24. He was named the 32nd captain in Hurricanes history prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Luke Shipley, Brandon Wheat Kings

The 20-year-old product of Powell River, B.C., enjoyed a career year on the blueline for the Wheat Kings, collecting 57 points (20G-37A) in 60 games. The 6-foot, 186-pound right-shot defender finished ninth in scoring among all WHL defencemen and was one of only five rearguards to reach the 20-goal plateau in 2024-25. Shipley's 57 points tied him for third on the Wheat Kings, while his plus-37 rating led Brandon by 10 points. Originally selected by the Victoria Royals in the sixth round (112th overall) in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Shipley has registered 140 points (41G-99A) in 271 career WHL regular season games.

Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks

The 20-year-old product of Kelowna, B.C., led all WHL defencemen in scoring with 89 points (13G-76A) in 65 games. His 76 assists ranked third among all WHL skaters, trailing only Gavin McKenna (88) and Andrew Cristall (84). A prospect of the Seattle Kraken (4-100, 2022), the 5-foot-11, 171-pound Jugnauth led all WHL skaters with 35 power-play assists and finished third among WHL defencemen with 208 shots on goal. On December 9, following an impressive six-assist performance, Jugnauth was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week. Originally acquired by the Winterhawks from the Kamloops Blazers, Jugnauth has tallied 130 points (20G-110A) in 106 career WHL regular season games. During the 2024 WHL Playoffs, he was a key fixture on the blueline in Portland, recording 16 points (4G-12A) in 18 games as the Winterhawks advanced to the WHL Championship Series.

Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

The 19-year-old product of Lloydminster, Alta., finished second in scoring among all WHL defencemen with 72 points (21G-51A) in 66 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Leslie established new career highs in goals, assists, points, and power-play goals (14) as the Giants leader on the backend. His 21 goals were tied for second among all WHL defencemen, while his 14 power-play goals were best among WHL defencemen and tied for sixth among all WHL skaters. A big week early in the season saw Leslie recognized as the Tempo WHL Player of the Week on October 15. Originally selected by the Giants in the first round (10th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Leslie has notched 190 points (57G-133A) in 280 career WHL regular season games.

Viliam Kmec, Prince George Cougars

The 21-year-old product of Kosice, Slovakia, finished sixth in scoring among all WHL defencemen with 61 points (18G-43A) in 65 games. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner established career bests in all major offensive categories and finished third among WHL defencemen with a rating of plus-43. Though he was unselected in the NHL Draft, Kmec's reliable presence on the Prince George blueline earned him the eyes of NHL scouts and he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on September 23. Originally selected by the Cougars in the second round (104th overall) of the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Kmec played four seasons in Prince George, notching 141 points (35G-105A) in 245 career WHL regular season games.

