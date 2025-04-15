Four Winterhawks Named to Central Scouting Final Rankings

Portland, Ore. - Four Portland Winterhawks have been recognized by NHL Central Scouting in its final rankings for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Forwards Ryan Miller and Diego Buttazzoni, defenseman Max Pšenička, and goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták all are included on this list highlighting the top North American and International skaters and goaltenders eligible for the upcoming draft.

North American Skaters

No. 40 Max Pšenička

Acquired by the Winterhawks in October, Pšenička signed his contract with Portland on January 10. He was previously ranked No. 8 on the International Skaters List before arriving in Portland; however, since joining the Hawks, Pšenička is now ranked No. 40 on the North American Skaters List. In 2024-2025, the 6-foot-4, 178-pound blueliner from Prague, Czechia, has points in the Czech Extraliga, with the Czechia National Team at the U18 level, HC Plzeñ U20, and one goal and six assists with the Winterhawks in 24 games. He led all Portland rookies with four assists in the first-round of the WHL Playoffs.

No. 60 Ryan Miller

Ryan Miller, a 5-foot-11, 174-pound left winger from Medicine Hat, Alberta, has risen up the rankings from his midterm ranking of No. 118 among North American skaters to No. 60. In his second full WHL season, Miller has embraced a leadership role with the Winterhawks, wearing an 'A' as an alternate captain, the first time in at least 20 years a 17-year-old has worn a letter for Portland. During the regular season, he recorded 16 goals, 15 assists, and 31 points in 50 games played. Through nine games in the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Miller has one goal and seven assists.

No. 141 Diego Buttazzoni

Langley, British Columbia, native Diego Buttazzoni also impressed the scouts during the second half of the season, jumping to No. 141 from No. 191 in the midterm rankings. The 5-foot-9, 183-pound forward netted a career-best 38 goals, 39 assists, and 77 points during his third season with the Winterhawks. On the power play, his shot was a force to be reckoned with as he put 16 man-advantage goals behind opposing netminders. Buttazzoni's strong play has carried into the postseason, where he is a point-per-game player (5G, 4A) in nine contests.

North American Goalies

No. 8 Ondřej Štěbeták

Czech goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták, selected by Portland in the first round of the 2024 WHL Import Draft, has established himself as one of the top netminders in North America. Ranked No. 8 among North American goaltenders, Štěbeták finished the WHL regular season with 23 wins in 47 games played. On November 11, 2023, he was recognized by the WHL as the Rookie of the Week. Standing 6-foot-1, Štěbeták stopped 33-of-35 shots in Game 7 in the Western Conference Quarterfinal and 85-of-92 in the first two contests of the second round. The 2007-born goalie previously played for HC Dukla Jihlava in the Czech Extraliga and initially earned a 'C' rating from NHL Central Scouting in the fall.

In total, 67 Western Hockey League players were recognized by NHL Central Scouting.

