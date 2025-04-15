Four Americans listed in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

Kennewick, WA - NHL Central Scouting released their final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft Tuesday morning and four Americans players were on the list. Jackson Smith led the way at 13th among North American skaters, while Savin Virk (121st), Cash Koch (181st) and Gavin Garland (201st) also made the list.

Smith, from Calgary, Alberta, wrapped up his second season with the Americans by setting career highs across the board with 54 points (11-43-54) in 68 games. He was the only member of the Americans to play in all 68 regular season games this year.

The former second overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft had a sensational finish to the season, scoring nine goals over the final 11 regular season games, including two overtime winners. He then added a goal and two assists in five playoff games against Victoria.

Smith is currently in Oakville, Ontario taking part in Hockey Canada's training camp, looking to make the roster for the upcoming World U18 Hockey Championship which is being held in Frisco, Texas.

If he makes the team, it will be the third time Smith has represented Canada on the international stage as he suited up for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2023 and won a gold medal at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in August of 2024.

Smith is looking to become the first Americans player to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft since Michael Rasmussen (9th) and Juuso Valimaki (17th) both went in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Virk, from Surrey, British Columbia, joined the Americans in November after beginning his junior career with the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs. Virk was originally selected in the third round, 46th overall, by the Americans in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

After an adjustment period where he posted 12 points (6-6-12) in his first 23 games with the Americans, Virk found himself on the scoresheet regularly down the stretch with 34 points (16-18-34) over the final 27 games of the season.

That included a performance where he recorded his first career WHL hat trick, by scoring the overtime winner, against the Prince George Cougars before posting a four-assist game just four days later against the Kelowna Rockets.

He was named the WHL's Rookie of the Week for the week ending February 9 and was later named the WHL's Rookie of the Month for February with 17 points (9-8-17) in 11 games. In the playoffs he added a goal and two assists in five games.

Garland, from Calgary, joined the Americans for the 2024-25 season after leading the AJHL's Calgary Canucks to an AJHL championship in 2023-24.

Drafted 31st overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Garland burst onto the scene with the Americans as he was named the WHL's Rookie of the Week twice in the early going of the year. He was then named the league's Rookie of the Month for November with 15 points (7-8-15) in 12 games.

Overall, Garland finished his rookie season with 42 points (21-21-42) in 54 games. He, along with teammate Savin Virk, was one of just seven WHL rookies to score 20 or more goals this season.

Koch, from Calgary, finished his second season with the Americans after being drafted 24th overall by Tri-City in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

He set a new career high with 11 goals, chipping in 18 total points (11-7-18), while continuing his abrasive style of play as he led the Americans in penalty minutes with 107.

The 2025 NHL Draft is slated for June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

