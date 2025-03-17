Rebels this Week

March 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels hit the ice

(Red Deer Rebels) Red Deer Rebels hit the ice(Red Deer Rebels)

Final Week

The Rebels are into the final week of their season after a busy four-game-in-five-night week that saw them go 2-1-1.

March 15 -The Rebels fell victim to a career best performance by Gavin McKenna as the second year phenom collected three goals and four assists to lead his Medicine Hat Tigers to a 7-3 win over the Rebels at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat. Matthew Gard scored his team leading 17th and 18th goals of the season for Red Deer while captain Ollie Josephson netted his career high 14th.

March 14 - The Rebels were eliminated from playoff contention after a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Prince Albert Raiders. Jaxon Fuder and Gleb Semenov each had one goal and one assist for Red Deer. Kalan Lind also scored for the Rebels.

March 12 - The Rebels jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held the fort for a 3-2 road win over the Swift Current Broncos. Jaxon Fuder, Doogan Pederson, and Brett Calhoon each scored once. Peyton Shore made 20 saves for the win.

March 11 - The Rebels overcame a 4-1 first period deficit for a 6-4 road win to complete a season sweep of Moose Jaw. Captain Ollie Josephson led the way with a hat trick and two assists. Kalan Lind also have a five-point game with two goals and three assists.

The Rebels will not part of the WHL Playoffs for the first time since 2014 when the club lost in a tiebreaker. Red Deer last missed the WHL Playoffs outright in 2012. The Western Hockey League did not have playoffs in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

Final Home Game

The Rebels host the Calgary Hitmen for their final home game of the season at the Westerner Park Centrium this Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. Player awards for 2024-25 will be handed out prior to puck drop. Tickets are available at TicketsAlberta.com and reddeerrebels.com.

There are two more road games on the docket for the Rebels - Wednesday at Calgary (7 p.m.) and Sunday at Edmonton (4 p.m.) - that can both be heard exclusively on 106.7 REWIND Radio and viewed at WHL Live.

Josephson collects 'CHL Away From Home presented by Days Inn' honours

Across three road games last week, Rebels captain Ollie Josephson tallied seven points Away from Home. On March 11 Josephson exploded for five points (3G, 2A) to lead the Rebels to a 6-4 win over Moose Jaw. A day later he would add an assist in a 3-2 decision over Swift Current. On March 14 the Rebels collected a point at home after a 4-3 shootout loss to Prince Albert. March 15 at Medicine Hat, Josephson scored his 14th goal of the season to set a new career high in just 45 games.

Alright, Hamilton

Beckett Hamilton's 14 goals are fourth most in team history by a 16-year-old Rebels forward trailing only Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (24 goals in 2009-10), Brandon Sutter (22, 2005-06) and Kalan Lind (20, 2021-22). Hamilton was Red Deer's first-round pick, 18th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

DQ Birthday Packages

The DQ Birthday Package is a great way to celebrate your child's birthday with the Red Deer Rebels and Woolly Bully. Visit the Rebels' Office or reddeerrebels.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.