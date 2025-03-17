Seattle Thunderbirds Add Rescheduled Game vs Tri-City Americans

March 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds, in collaboration with the Tri-City Americans and the Western Hockey League, today announced that the suspended game from Tuesday, March 11 will be played at Tri-City on Sunday, March 23 at 4:05pm.

The originally scheduled game was paused at 18:55 in the second period due to a medical emergency involving Tri-City Americans defenseman, Terrell Goldsmith.

Due to the severity of the injury, it was decided to postpone the game to a later date.

On Sunday, March 23, the game will pick up at 18:55 in the second period, with the Thunderbirds leading 2-0. Both Goldsmith and Ashton Cumby are ineligible to play on March 23 as both received game misconducts in the game.

About the Seattle Thunderbirds The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

T-Birds Extras

The Thunderbirds are back in action at the accesso ShoWare Center this Saturday, March 22 against the Portland Winterhawks. Tickets are available at tickets.seattlethunderbirds.com.

Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for Tickets or more information.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.