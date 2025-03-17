McKenna Magic Headlines WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers alternate captain Gavin McKenna has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 16, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the third time McKenna has earned the weekly award this season in addition to Player of the Month wins for September/October and January.

The Whitehorse, Yukon product paced all WHL players with four goals and seven assists for 11 points in two games while continuing a historic point streak.

McKenna piled up a goal and three assists as the Tigers pulled off an overtime comeback against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on March 14. He already had a secondary assist under his belt with the Tigers trailing 4-2 in the third period and lit the lamp himself by driving the net to snap a Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club) rebound past the Hurricanes' netminder to bring the Tigers within one. Less than three minutes later, McKenna wove through the offensive zone before feeding Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt in the slot for the equalizer. The match would require overtime, where McKenna and Nashville Predators prospect Tanner Molendyk teed up Wiesblatt for the game-winning goal in a 6-5 decision.

The 6-foot, 165-pound winger followed it up with a career-best seven-point (3G-4A) night in a 7-3 rout of the Red Deer Rebels. The overtime-winning trio linked up again for the game-opening goal, with Molendyk striking first at Co-op Place. After the Rebels leveled the game, McKenna restored the lead by popping the puck up and over a sprawling netminder. He dished up the primary assist on another Wiesblatt goal two minutes later and capped off the first period with a lethal wrister on the powerplay. McKenna completed the natural hat trick with a top-shelf shot on a shorthanded breakaway in the second period. He closed out the night with two more assists to seal the win and take first-star honours. This marks McKenna's first seven-point game, surpassing his previous career best of six points (1G-5A) on January 1, 2024, against the Tri-City Americans.

McKenna has reached historic ground with a 38-game point streak (28G-64A) that dates back to November 6, 2024. The run marks the longest point streak in modern WHL history (1996-present), surpassing Connor Bedard's (Chicago Blackhawks) and Logan Stankoven's (Carolina Hurricanes) 35-game runs in the 2023-24 season. McKenna has also outstripped hockey great Sidney Crosby's 37-game streak from 2004-05 to take sole possession of the second-longest point streak in the Canadian Hockey League in the 21st century.

He's only been held off the scoresheet three times in 2024-25.

With 37 goals and 84 assists for 121 points in 54 games, McKenna is hot on the tail of Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall for the lead in the WHL points race.

The 17-year-old leads all skaters in assists and plus/mins (54) and sits third among all CHL skaters in points.

He isn't eligible for the NHL Draft until 2026.

McKenna's meteoric rise has seen him amass 236 points (75G-161A) in 131 regular-season games across parts of three seasons since being selected first overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Earlier this season, the reigning WHL Rookie of the Year became the third-fastest player in modern WHL history to hit 200 points after reaching the milestone in 118 regular season contests.

McKenna has also bolstered his international resume with his first appearance at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2025, where he recorded one goal in five games. He previously set a new record for points by a Canadian (20) at the IIHF U18 World Championship during a gold-medal run in 2024 and won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Medicine Hat (45-17-3-1, 94 points) has won eight straight games to stay on top of the Central Division and Eastern Conference standings in the final week of the WHL's regular season.

McKenna and the Tabbies will spar with the Lethbridge Hurricanes (41-20-3-2, 87 points)) before closing out the regular season against the Calgary Hitmen (43-16-3-3, 92 points) in a hotly-anticipated showdown on Sunday, March 23.

The regular season finale, which could determine first place in the Eastern Conference, will be available to stream for free on the WHL's YouTube in a special edition of Wednesday Night in The Dub.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)|

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025: Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

March 10, 2025: Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)

BLUE JACKETS PROSPECT GARDNER NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Saskatoon Blades netminder Evan Gardner has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 16, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second time Gardner has snapped up the weekly award this season, in addition to a WHL Goaltender of the Month nod in November.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect led all WHL netminders with a 3-0-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average, a .964 save percentage and back-to-back shutouts to keep pace in the East Division playoff race.

Gardner kicked off the week with a 28-save performance as the Blades doubled up the rival Regina Pats 6-3 on March 11. Saskatoon never trailed in the game and one of Regina's goals came on the powerplay.

His top performance of the week came in a 3-0 shutout of the Swift Current Broncos on the road. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound netminder battled through 29 shots in front of a packed house to seal the win and first-star honours. Gardner and the Blades also held the Broncos scoreless on two powerplay opportunities to temporarily prevent their East Division foes from clinching a postseason berth.

Gardner closed things out with another pristine performance as the Blades blanked Regina 4-0 at the SaskTel Centre. The 19-year-old stopped all 23 shots he faced. He joins former WHL weekly award winners Burke Hood (Vancouver Giants), Daniel Hauser (Calgary Hitmen) and Jordan Switzer (Medicine Hat Tigers) as the only netminders to post consecutive shutouts this season.

The Fort St. John, B.C. product is 22-12-3-1 in his sophomore campaign with a 2.83 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and three shutouts.

He's tied for seventh among all WHL netminders in GAA, fourth in save percentage and fourth in clean sheets.

Gardner has made an immediate impact on and off the ice since breaking in the WHL in 2023-24. The Blades' 2021 third-round pick went 21-5-0-2 in his rookie season to seize the starting job, help Saskatoon clinch the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as regular season champions and backstop the squad to Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Championship.

Gardner also lives with Type-1 diabetes and has been a fierce advocate for awareness while raising thousands of dollars to benefit other young people impacted by diabetes in Saskatchewan. He was nominated for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year and the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for WHL Humanitarian of the Year in 2024.

The Columbus Blue Jackets called his name 60th overall in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Saskatoon (36-22-3-4, 79 points) is in a dead heat with the Brandon Wheat Kings (36-22-4-3, 79 points) and Prince Albert Raiders (36-23-5-1, 78 points) for the East Division lead and the second seed in the Eastern Conference leading into the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The Blades face off against the Wheat Kings in Brandon on Wednesday, March 19 before closing out the regular-season slate with a home-and-away set against the Raiders on Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

BLAKES FORWARD WILLIAMS NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Saskatoon Blades forward Cooper Williams has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 16, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time the 17-year-old has snagged the weekly award.

Williams led all first-year WHL players with three goals and four assists for seven points and a +6 rating in four games.

The 6-foot, 150-pound centreman kicked off the week with the game-opening goal and an assist in a 6-3 win against the Regina Pats. Late in the first period, Williams screened the Pats goaltender during a Grayden Siepmann point shot and deftly swept the rebound into the net to open the scoring. With the Blades leading 4-1 in the middle frame, Williams added some insurance with a primary assist on 2025 NHL Draft-eligible David Lewandowski's 11th goal of the season. Williams was named first star of the night in the win.

The youngster was held off the scoresheet in a 5-2 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings but bounced back in a big way with points on all three goals in a 3-0 shutout of the Swift Current Broncos. Williams picked up the secondary assist on 2025 Draft-eligible Jack Kachkowski's game-opening goal on a quick passing play on the rush. He snagged another apple with a feed to Calgary Flames prospect Hunter Laing in the slot on a third-period powerplay. Williams capped off the win with an empty netter for his 19th goal of the season.

The rookie enjoyed another multipoint outing as the Blades posted back-to-back shutouts with a 4-0 victory against Regina on March 16. Williams' long pass from the corner found the stick of a wide-open Lewandowski in the slot for the game-winning goal midway through the first period. In the third, Williams came flying into the offensive zone to scoop up a loose puck and whip it past Ewan Huet to make it 2-0. Williams picked up first star for the second time this week in the win.

Williams has 20 goals and 35 assists for 55 points in 65 games.

He sits second in points on the Blades and is third among all WHL rookies. Nationally, Williams is fifth among all Canadian Hockey League rookies in points.

Saskatoon selected the Calgary, Alta. product with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Williams is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Blades (36-22-3-4, 79 points) are in a three-way race with the Brandon Wheat Kings (36-22-4-3, 79 points) and Prince Albert Raiders (36-23-5-1, 78 points) for the East Division lead and the second seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Saskatoon and Brandon will square off at Westoba Place on Wednesday, March 19. The Blades will finish off their regular-season schedule with a home-and-away set against the Raiders on Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

March 10, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

