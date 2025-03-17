Hawks Beat Giants 4-2 on Sunday Evening in Portland

March 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Four different Winterhawks find the net, while Ondřej Štěbeták's 26-save performance lifts Portland past Vancouver in a gritty team effort on Sunday night.

Game #65: Portland (4) vs. Vancouver (2)

SOG: POR (27) - VAN (28)

PP: POR (0/4) - VAN (2/6)

Saves: Štěbeták (26) - Smith (23)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (36) from Josh Zakreski and Carsyn Dyck

VAN - Ty Halaburda (28) from Jaden Lipinski and Mazden Leslie (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (21) from Kyle Chyzowski (short handed)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (41) from Alex Weiermair and Tyson Jugnauth

VAN - Jaden Lipinski (16) from Ethan Mittelsteadt and Connor Levis (power play)

POR - Carter Sotheran (6) from Alex Weiermair and Kyle Chyzowski (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks opened the scoring at the VMC on Sunday afternoon when a backhand pass from Josh Zakreseki found Diego Buttazzoni skating in from the left circle. Buttazzoni fired a shot past the glove of Giants' goaltender Brady Smith for his sixth goal of the season against Vancouver, extending his point streak to nine games.

Vancouver leveled the game 4:27 into the second period on the power play, as Ty Halaburda netted his 28th goal of the season. Portland regained the lead at 7:28 when Alex Weiermair showed great patience, driving to the net and outwaiting Smith before sliding the puck behind him for his second tally of the weekend. The Winterhawks added another to close out the second period when Weiermair skipped a pass to a wide-open Kyle Chyzowski, who fired his shot over the blocker of Smith, putting Portland up by two heading into the final 20.

The Giants pulled one back 4:48 into the final period with a power-play one-timer from Jaden Lipinski. However, the Winterhawks sealed the win with an empty-net goal from defenSeman Carter Sotheran. The veteran blueliner found the back of the net with just 18 seconds remaining to secure the 4-2 victory.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks host the Tri-City Americans in their final home game of the regular season for Jersey Off Their Backs Night at 7:00 p.m. It will also feature a pregame award ceremony to hand out the end-of-season awards.

The Hawks will then wrap up the regular season with the final I-5 Rivalry matchup against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 6:05 p.m. at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. The I-5 Rivalry Series game presented by ZoomCare will be broadcast locally on Portland's CW.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.