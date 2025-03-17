March 17 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will play their final regular season home game on Friday, March 21st when they welcome Marshall Finnie, Rylen Roersma and the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/4kBu3vE.

Jersey's Off Our Backs: The Hurricanes will host their annual Jersey's Off Our Backs auction on Friday following the game against the Oil Kings. The 'Canes will auction off their game-worn black jerseys. Fans can stay after the game Sections I, J, and K to participate in the live auction!

Flex Packs/Corporate Vouchers: A reminder that fans must use any remaining Flex Pack Tickets and Corporate Vouchers for the final game of the regular season on Friday as Flex Pack Tickets and Corporate Vouchers cannot be redeemed for playoff tickets. All vouchers can be redeemed for a ticket to the game by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre.

Inaugural Awards Breakfast: The 'Canes will host their inaugural Awards Breakfast on Sunday, March 23rd at The Coast Hotel and Conference Centre as they celebrate the annual team awards and graduating players.

The event doors open at 8:30am with food service beginning at 9:30am and will feature a buffet breakfast, awards ceremony, graduating player's recognition and a hot stove with Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt and Head Coach Bill Peters. Limited tickets are available! Ticket prices are: Ages 0-3: no charge; Ages 4-10: $25+GST; Ages 11+: $45+GST. Call Dylan or Tamara to purchase by calling 403-328-1986. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Monday, March 17th.

2025 WHL Playoff Packages: Playoff ticket packages for the 2025 WHL Playoffs are available for purchase now for Season Ticket holders ONLY. Prices are $22 for adults and $13 for youth, for all rounds, if you sign up for the Pay-As-We-Play packages. More details regarding the post-season package have been sent directly to season ticket holders. Individual playoff tickets will be available at a later date. Deadline to sign up for the Playoff Package is Friday, March 21st at 5:00pm.

2025-2026 Season Tickets: Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 season are now available with Loyalty Pricing in effect until July 2nd, 2025. Adult Tickets starting at $598, Senior Tickets (65+) starting at $508 and Youth Tickets (3-17) starting at $400. Fans will not be charged until June 1st, 2025. Sign up or renew Season Tickets by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328).

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today. Big Ticket Problem Raffle: The 'Canes are hosting the Big Ticket Problem Raffle with the grand prize of two tickets to see Morgan Wallen live in Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, September 12th, 2025! Additional prizes of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 2025-2026 Season Ticket and a third prize of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 18-game flex pack for the 2025-2026 season. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Lethbridge Hurricanes home games until April 29th, 2025, or until they are sold out. Only 500 Tickets are available. Draw date will take place on April 30th, 2025. Card and cash will be accepted. Proceeds from the raffle will support the Hurricanes Education Fund. Tickets can be purchased at the Hurricanes Office during regular office hours - Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 4:30pm.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Home Away From Home: The 'Canes will visit the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday at 7:00pm for the final regular season game of the year. Watch the game at the Official Home Away From Home for your Hurricanes, Brown Socialhouse! Visit Browns Socialhouse on the West side or the South Side to watch the game.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, March 12th - vs. Prince Albert Raiders (5-3 Win): The Hurricanes earned their fourth-straight win on Wednesday with a 5-3 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kooper Gizowski scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 31-seconds remaining, while Leo Braillard, Logan Wormald and Logan McCutcheon added the others. Jackson Unger made 16-saves in the win. Lethbridge finished the regular season with a 3-1-0-0 record against Prince Albert.

Friday, March 14th - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (6-5 OT Loss): Lethbridge had their four-game win streak end while extending a point streak to nine-straight games with a wild 6-5 overtime loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday. Miguel Marques and Kooper Gizowski both scored twice while Noah Chadwick added the other in the loss; Jackson Unger made 28-saves. It was the first defeat for the Hurricanes this season when leading after two periods. Lethbridge fell to 3-3-1-0 against Medicine Hat this season.

Saturday, March 15th - vs. Calgary Hitmen (3-1 Loss): The 'Canes suffered their first regulation loss in March on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat to the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Miguel Marques scored the lone goal in the game for the Hurricanes while Jackson Unger made 23-saves for second star honours. Lethbridge fell to 24-7-2-0 on home ice this season with the loss while ending the regular season with a 2-5-1-0 record against Calgary.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, March 21st - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will play their final regular season home game on Friday against the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge has posted a 24-7-2-0 record at home this year while posting a record of 3-4-0-0 against Edmonton. The 'Canes will host their Jersey's Off Our Backs Auction after the game.

Saturday, March 22nd - at Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): Lethbridge will end the regular season on Saturday as they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place. The Hurricanes have posted a 3-3-1-0 record against the Tigers this season while having gone 0-3-0-0 on the road against Medicine Hat. It will mark the final of eight meetings on the regular season between the two Highway-3 rivals.

