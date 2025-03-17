Victoria Royals Mid-Week Preview: March 18th-19th

Victoria B.C. - The Victoria Royals continue their final road trip of the regular season this week, facing the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday, March 18, with puck drop set for 7:00pm at the Sandman Centre. They will then take on the Kelowna Rockets the following night at 7:05pm at Prospera Place.

Tuesday's match will be the eighth and final meeting of the regular season between the Royals and Blazers, with Victoria holding a 4-2-1-0 record. The last time the two B.C. Division clubs met, on January 17 and 18, the Royals defeated the Blazers in both contests.

This past weekend, the Royals met with the Vancouver Giants for the final time this regular season in a home-and-home series. After dropping Friday's game 3-1 in Victoria, the Royals defeated the Giants 4-3 in Langley the following night. Teydon Trembecky netted two goals and an assist in the win, while Markus Loponen netted the game-winning goal.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Kenta Isogai - Acquired by the Royals from the Wenatchee Wild on January 1, Isogai has been productive in his final WHL season, posting 74 points (30 goals, 44 assists) in 56 outings. The native of Nagano, Japan, was vital in the Royals' recent 4-3 win over the Giants. He netted a goal on the powerplay and earned a helper for his 20th multi-point performance this season.

KAMLOOPS

Nathan Behm - Hailing from Calgary, Alta, Behm has been a top forward for the Blazers this season, and in 56 outings has recorded 66 points (31 goals, 35 assists). The 17-year-old has recorded four points over his last three games.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (37W-17L-3OTL-7SOL-TP84) - 4th in Western Conference

KAMLOOPS - (24W-36L-4OTL-1SOL-TP53) - 10th in Western Conference

KELOWNA - (17W-42L-4OTL-2SOL-TP40) -11th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

March 18 @ KAM - 7:00 pm

March 19 @ KEL - 7:05 pm

March 21 @ PG - 7:00 pm

March 22 @ PG - 6:00 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

