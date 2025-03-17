Americans suspended game vs Seattle rescheduled for Sunday, March 23

Kennewick, WA - The Western Hockey League announced today that WHL Regular Season Game #690 between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Tri-City Americans has been rescheduled and will be completed Sunday, March 23 at 4:05 p.m. PT.

WHL Regular Season Game #690 was suspended Tuesday, March 11, due to a medical emergency involving Tri-City Americans defenseman Terrell Goldsmith, who was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he received medical care.

WHL Regular Season Game #690 was suspended 1:05 into the second period of play, with Seattle leading Tri-City by a score of 2-0. When the game resumes, there will be 18:55 showing on the clock and remaining in the second period. Both teams will begin play at even strength and the first puck drop will occur in the Tri-City defensive endzone, where the last stoppage occurred.

Goldsmith and Seattle Thunderbirds defenseman Ashton Cumby are ineligible to dress for the game, as both received game misconducts in the game. Because they both incurred game misconducts both teams will play the remainder of the game with 17 skaters each.

If possible, both Seattle and Tri-City will restart the game with the other skaters and goaltenders who were on the ice at the last stoppage.

Fans in attendance Tuesday, March 11, can use their ticket from March 11 to gain entry to the Toyota Center on Sunday, March 23. This game will also be the last opportunity to use any "Never Waste a Ticket" coupons for Season Ticket Holders.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the Toyota Center box office or online at ticketmaster.com. Southridge Dental Family Night $5 youth tickets will be available at the box office.

