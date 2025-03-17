Cougars Sign Jaxon Larmand to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

March 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce the signing of forward and Prince George product Jaxon Larmand (08) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Larmand, 16, is a current member of the Cariboo Cougars and the team is gearing up for the BC Elite Hockey League U18 championship series on home ice against the Okanagan Rockets. Larmand put together a tremendous regular season for the Cariboo Cougars, owning 57 points (28-29-57) in 36 games played. Throughout his tenure in the BCEHL U18, Larmand owns 80 points (40-40-80) in 72 games played. THroughout the current playoff run the Cariboo Cougars are on, the PG kid owns over a point per game with seven (4-3-7) in five games played.

"Jaxon has made tremendous strides in his development since we first listed him, and his strong season with the Cariboo Cougars is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He has earned this opportunity, and we're thrilled to bring a homegrown talent into the Cougars family. Welcoming Jaxon and his family to our organization is truly exciting, and we look forward to seeing his continued growth with us." - Director of Scouting, Bob Simmonds.

The Prince George Cougars congratulate Jaxon and his family on this exciting milestone!

