Blades Centre Williams Named WHL Rookie of the Week

March 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades centre Cooper Williams

Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades forward Cooper Williams has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending March 16, 2025, the Western Hockey League (WHL) announced Monday.

It's the second time the 16-year-old has been named the league's top rookie, earning the award on October 7, 2024. The Calgary, AB native continued his torrent season with three goals, four assists, and a +6 rating through four games last week.

Beginning a three-game road trip on March 11 at the Brandt Centre, Williams scored the night's opening goal against the Regina Pats with 5:15 left in the first period. The 2008-born forward assisted on a David Lewandowski insurance goal late in the second to help the Blades earn 6-3 victory.

After a hard-fought loss the following night at Westoba Place against the Brandon Wheat Kings, Williams led the Blades to a 3-0 victory Friday at InnovationPlex against the Swift Current Broncos. After assisting on defenceman Jack Kachkowski's game-winning goal in the first and forward Hunter Laing's powerplay goal early in the third, Williams completed his three-point night with an empty-net goal.

With hopes to tie the Wheat Kings for first place in the East Division at 79 points, Williams registered a goal and an assist in Sunday's home 4-0 victory against the Pats. The Blades' second-round pick (41st overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft assisted on Lewandowski's game-winner just over halfway through the opening frame. Williams brought 6,000+ inside SaskTel Centre to their feet again with a picture-perfect shot early in the third to make it 2-0 Saskatoon. The performance earned the two-time WHL Rookie of the Week first star.

The 6-foot centre is third in WHL rookie scoring with 20 goals and 35 assists for 55 points in 65 games. Nationally, Williams is fifth among all Canadian Hockey League (CHL) rookies in points. Since returning from the Christmas break, Williams has netted 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 34 games, with 11 multi-point performances in that span. With the East Division banner still up for grabs, Williams has come alive at a crucial point with four goals and nine assists in nine games through March.

The Blades (36-22-3-4) battle for sole possession of first place in the East Division on Wednesday when they venture to Westoba Place to take on the Wheat Kings. Puck drop is 6:00pm CST.

Saskatoon concludes their regular season with a weekend home-and-home series against the Prince Albert Raiders. First is Fan Appreciation Night at SaskTel Centre on Friday, March 21, followed by the regular season finale the following night at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. Puck drop for both games is 7:00pm CST.

Images from this story

