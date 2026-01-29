The Real Canadian Superstore Fan Designed Jeresys Are Here

Published on January 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria B.C., - The Victoria Royals Hockey Club is set to host the Kamloops Blazers for the first time this season for their Real Canadian Superstore (RCSS) game at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The Royals will don a fan designed jerseys which will be available for auction at noon on February 3rd, on DASH. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the President's Choice Children's Charity. The Real Canadian Superstore jersey contests have collectively raised over $864,900 to help feed one million kids each year.

This year's jersey design draws inspiration from Canadian colours and the beautiful skyline of Victoria. Growing up in a small town, the designer made frequent trips to Victoria with his family and loved the downtown skyline at night. That memory was the primary inspiration for the jersey, blending the team's presence into the night sky while allowing the bold details to stand out. The designer described the crown as their favourite element, as it blends into the Canadian leaf. The use of red amplifies Canadian pride, tying the design back to the community it represents.

Join us on February 3rd, as the Royals team up with the Real Canadian Superstore with the fan designed jerseys to raise funds for the President's Choice Children's Charity.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 250-419-6906.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.