Seven Warriors Alumni to Participate in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Moose Jaw, Sask. - Seven Moose Jaw Warriors alumni will be participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting this weekend.

Dylan McIlrath (2008/2009 - 2011/2012) and the Washington Capitals clinched the top spot in the Metropolitan Division and are set to battle against the Montreal Canadiens. This season, the Capitals have a record of 51-21-9 with one game remaining. McIlrath appeared in 16 games for the Capitals this season and put up two assists with 26 penalty minutes.

Morgan Rielly (2010/2011 - 2012/2013) and the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched the top spot in the Atlantic Division and will battle against their Ontario rivals, the Ottawa Senators. Through 81 games so far this season, the Maple Leafs have a record of 51-26-4. Rielly has played in all 81 of those games, putting up 7 goals and 34 assists for a total of 41 points.

Travis Hamonic (2006/2007 - 2009/2010) and the Ottawa Senators clinched the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Division, leaving them to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in round one. This is the Senator's first playoff appearance since the 2016/2017 season. The Senators have a record of 44-30-7 with one game remaining. Hamonic appeared in 58 games this season and tallied one goal and six assists for a total of seven points.

Brayden Point (2011/2012 - 2015/2016) and the Tampa Bay Lightning locked up second place in the Atlantic Division and are set to face off against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers. The Lightning have a record of 47-26-8 with one game remaining. Point appeared in 76 games for the Lightning so far this season. He notched 42 goals and 40 assists for a total of 82 points. Point also earned a spot on Team Canada at the Four Nations Tournament in February, registering one goal and one assist through four games.

Brett Howden and the Vegas Golden Knights locked up first place in the Pacific Division. They will face the Minnesota Wild in the first round. The Golden Knights finish the regular season with a record of 50-22-10. Howden appeared in 80 games this season for the Golden Knights, registering 23 goals and 17 assists for a total of 40 points.

Joel Edmundson (2010/2011 - 2012/2013), Tanner Jeannot (2014/2015 - 2017/2018), and the Los Angeles Kings locked up second place in the Pacific Division and are set to face the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. Through 81 games so far this season, the Kings have a record of 48-24-9. Jeannot has appeared in 67 games so far, notching seven goals and six assists for a total of 13 points. Edmundson has appeared in 72 games so far and registered six goals and 14 assists for a total of 20 points.

In the AHL, an additional seven Warriors alumni have clinched berths in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Jett Woo (Abbotsford Canuncks), Dryden Hunt (Calgary Wranglers), Jagger Firkus (Coachella Valley Firebirds), Max Wanner (Providence Bruins), Kale Clague, Nathan Paetsch (Assistant Coach) (Rochester Americans), Ryder Korczak (Syracuse Crunch), and Atley Calvert (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins) have all punched their playoff tickets.

Daemon Hunt, Zach Sawchenko, and the Cleveland Monsters are holding onto the last playoff spot in the North with two remaining games. Matthew Savoie and the Bakersfield Condors are sitting just outside of a playoff spot in the Pacific Division with two games remaining this weekend.

In the ECHL, Lucas Brenton (Fort Wayne Komets) and Josh Thrower (Kansas City Mavericks) have clinched spots in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

