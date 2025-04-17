Hitmen Release Game Seven Date
April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have released their game seven date for round two of the WHL playoffs vs the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The game, if necessary, will take place on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Game Visitor Home Date/Result Time/Series
1 Lethbridge @ Calgary Hurricanes 4 Hitmen 0 LET leads series 1-0
2 Lethbridge @ Calgary Hurricanes 2 Hitmen 1 LET leads series 2-0
3 Calgary @ Lethbridge Hitmen 5 Lethbridge 3 LET leads series 2-1
4 Calgary @ Lethbridge Hitmen 3 Lethbridge 2 OT Series tied 2-2
5 Lethbridge @ Calgary Friday, Apr. 18 7:00 p.m.
6 Calgary @ Lethbridge Saturday, Apr. 19 7:00 p.m.
7 * Lethbridge @ Calgary Wednesday, Apr. 23 7:00 pm.
*If necessary
The Eastern Conference Semi-Final returns to Calgary on Friday, April 18th for game five with the series tied 2-2. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
