Hawks Tie Series in OT with 6-5 Win

April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PORTLAND, Oreg. - The Portland Winterhawks tied the series at two games a piece with a 6-5 overtime win over the Everett Silvertips in Game Four Wednesday night.

Kyle Chyzowski opened the scoring 3:16 with the first of what would be three on the night, fielding a friendly bounce off the corner boards and rifling it past Raiden LeGall. Tyler MacKenzie tied the game with a powerplay goal 8:07 into the first, but Everett surrendered the lead once more just 1:32 later as Chyzowski netted his second.

Diego Buttazzoni potted a powerplay goal at 11:19 in the second period, his seventh of the Playoffs. Landon DuPont fired a powerplay slapshot to bring the Tips within one at 14:27. Chyzowski completed his hat trick at 18:14 in the second for a 4-2 Portland lead after two.

Cole Temple lifted a backhander home for his first career Playoff goal 4:22 into the third. Portland again bought some separation at 7:30 as defender Kayd Ruedig roofed a wrist shot on the powerplay. Everett saw life with 4:13 left in regulation, as Kaden Hammell snuck a low shot past Ondrej Štěbeták. With the Tips given a double-minor powerplay late in the game, Hammell struck again with 1:01 left on the clock at 6-on-4 to send the game into overtime.

Though the Tips dominated possession in the extra frame outshooting Portland 10-3, Josh Zakreski slipped a backhander past LeGall to win Game Four and tie the series 15:49 into overtime.

Game Five is set for Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena, with Game Six Saturday in Portland.

