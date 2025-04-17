Hawks Earn Game Three Win in Portland

April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







PORTLAND, Oreg. - A quick start by the Portland Winterhawks powered them to victory by a 3-1 score in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinal at Veterans Memorial Coliseum Tuesday night.

Rayn Miller opened the scoring 15 seconds into the game, wiring a shot off a pass from Kyle Chyzowski over the right shoulder of Silvertips netminder Raiden LeGall.

Diego Buttazzoni fired a one timer on the powerplay past LeGall's left side and put the Winterhawks up two at 8:44 in the first period.

Austin Roest found Tarin Smith for an open wrist shot above the crease to get the Silvertips on the board 3:27 into the third period.

Carter Sotheran scored the empty netter for the Winterhawks with eight seconds left in regulation, sealing a 3-1 final.

Ondrej Štěbeták saved 33 of 34 for Portland, while Raiden LeGall stopped 28 of 30.

The Silvertips lead the series 2-1. Game Four is back at Veterans Memorial Coliseum Wednesday night at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.