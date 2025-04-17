Hitmen Sign Forward Aidan Park

April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have signed 2006-born forward Aidan Park to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The forward will be joining the Hitmen for the 2025 WHL Playoffs as an affiliate player.

The Hitmen drafted Park with their first pick, 19th overall in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. A product of Playa Vista California, Park played the 2024-25 season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, finishing fifth in league scoring with 66 points (33g, 33a) in 55 games played. The forward is currently committed to the University of Michigan.

"We have always seen Aidan as a top offensive player since taking him in the Priority Draft in 2021" said General Manager Garry Davidson "We are excited to have him join us for the playoffs."

AIDAN PARK- FORWARD

HOMETOWN: Playa Vista, CA

DOB: January 6th, 2006

HEIGHT: 6'0

WEIGHT: 185 lbs

SHOOTS: Right

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS

2024-25 Green Bay Gamblers USHL 55 33 33 66

2023-24 Shattuck St.Mary's 18U Prep USHS-Prep 56 30 63 93

2022-23 Shattuck St.Mary's 18U Prep USHS-Prep 53 38 44 82

The Eastern Conference Semi-Final series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes returns to Calgary for game five with the series tied 2-2. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.