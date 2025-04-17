Chyzowski's Hat Trick, Zakreski's OT Winner Evens Series for Portland

April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







For the third time in four games between the Portland Winterhawks and Everett Silvertips, 60 minutes was not enough to declare a winner. With 4:11 remaining in overtime, Josh Zakreski took advantage of a bouncing puck and slid it backhanded by Raiden LeGall to tie the best-of-seven series at two.

Kyle Chyzowski, Portland's captain, recorded his first career postseason hat trick in the win.

Round 2, Game 4: Everett (5) vs Portland (6) OT

SOG: EVT (48) - POR (31)

PP: EVT (3/6) - POR (2/4)

Saves: LeGall (25/31) - Štěbeták (43/48)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (6) from Josh Zakreski and Max Pšenička

EVT - Tyler MacKenzie (1) from Landon DuPont and Tarin Smith (power play)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (7) from Josh Zakreski and Kayd Ruedig

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (7) from Tyson Jugnauth and Alex Weiermair (power play)

EVT - Landon DuPont (2) from Tarin Smith (power play)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (8) from Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni

EVT - Cole Temple (1)

POR - Kayd Ruedig (1) from Diego Buttazzoni and Alex Weiermair (power play)

EVT - Kaden Hammell (2) from Zachary Shantz and Tarin Smith

EVT - Kaden Hammell (3) from Eric Jamieson and Jesse Heslop (power play)

POR - Josh Zakreski (5) from Diego Buttazzoni (game winner)

GAME SUMMARY:

As they did in Game 3 on Tuesday, the Winterhawks opened the scoring at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Game 4. Josh Zakreski fed a pass across the zone towards captain Kyle Chyzowski; however, the initial pass missed his stick. On the bounce off the boards, the Surrey, British Columbia, native immediately put a shot back on net, beating a sliding Raiden LeGall.

Everett responded on a power play less than five minutes later with Tyler MacKenzie finding a loose puck to Ondřej Štěbeták's left.

The game only stayed tied for 1:32 before Chyzowski converted on his second of the frame. Zakreski was once again the set-up man, feeding his centerman in the slot to beat LeGall blocker side.

When play resumed in the second period, the Silvertips started on the power play and had some good looks but could not get anything behind Štěbeták. On their third man advantage of the evening, Everett looked like it had a sure-goal, but a diving, splits save by Štěbeták once again denied a Grade-A chance.

At 11:12 of the middle frame, Portland got another opportunity on the power play and made no mistake. After the Winterhawks won the faceoff, Diego Buttazzoni received a pass from Tyson Jugnauth at the top of the right circle. The 18-year-old forward corralled the puck, picked his spot, and beat LeGall high glove to give the Winterhawks a two-goal advantage.

The teams traded power-play goals as Landon DuPont scored for the second time in the series with an assist from Tarin Smith. DuPont and Smith also combined for Everett's first tally of the evening.

Chyzowski finished off his hat trick during a four-on-four sequence on a beautiful one-touch pass from Jugnauth. The 4,162 Winterhawks fans in attendance began throwing their headgear onto the ice to help celebrate the first career hat trick for Chyzowski.

Cole Temple joined the scoring party as the Silvertips continued pressuring to tie the game. Acquired from Regina earlier in the season, the Brandon, Manitoba, native found the back of the net for the first time in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

The back-and-forth contest continued as Kayd Ruedig joined the first power play unit on a line change. The 2007-born defenseman activated from the blue line, took a pass from Buttazzoni, and snuck a wrist shot into the top portion of the net. The Winterhawks were up by a pair of goals for the third time in Game 4 with 12:30 remaining in the 3rd period.

Answering Chyzwoski, Everett's captain, Kaden Hammell, stepped up when his team needed him, scoring back-to-back goals. First, his wrist shot from the top of the circles through traffic brought Everett back to a 5-4 score at 15:47. Then, with LeGall on the bench for an extra attacker and a six-on-four situation, the Seattle Kraken prospect tied the game with several players screening Štěbeták.

For the third time in the series, overtime was needed to find a winner between the Silvertips and Winterhawks.

After falling in Games 1 and 2 in Everett, Portland turned the tide on the Silvertips at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. With 4:11 remaining in overtime, Josh Zakreski took advantage of a bouncing puck and slid it backhanded by Raiden LeGall to tie the best-of-seven series at two.

UP NEXT:

The series shifts back to downtown Everett for Game 5 on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the Angel of the Winds Arena with the best-of-seven series tied at two.

Game 6 will be on Saturday in the Rose City.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.