Hitmen Tie Series in Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Victory

April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Lethbridge, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have tied the second round series with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Ben Kindel played the hero, scoring the game winner at the 6:08 mark of overtime.

Oliver Tulk opened the scoring for Calgary just 3:13 into the first period. Lethbridge's Noah Chadwick responded later in the frame to send the game into the second period tied 1-1. Calgary regained the lead in the middle frame with a powerplay goal, with Brandon Gorzynski tipped one home to make it 2-1.

Early in the third, Lethbridge's Trae Johnson tied things up once again, eventually forcing overtime. Kindel's goal would be next on the scoresheet, corralling a bouncing puck, beating goaltender Jackson Unger to make the final 3-2. Anders Miller was stellar in net for Calgary, turning aside 32 shots in the victory.

The series is now tied 2-2 and shifts back to Calgary for Game 5 on Friday, April 18th at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets for all Hitmen playoff home games are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

