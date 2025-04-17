Chiefs Battle Back, Fall 4-3 to Royals in Game 3 Wednesday

April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - Despite battling back from a 3-1 deficit, the Spokane Chiefs ultimately lost their Game 3 contest to the Victoria Royals Wednesday night, 4-3.

After a relatively uneventful first half of the opening frame, the Royals suddenly found themselves up 3-0 after a flurry of goals from Trembecky at 9:40, Reschny at 12:16 and Trembecky again at 13:10.

But Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall wasn't leaving the period empty-handed, as he swooped in to chip home a rebound in front of the net at 16:18 to make it 3-1. Defensemen Will McIsaac and Saige Weinstein earned assists on the play, which marked Cristall's ninth goal of the post-season.

Even though they dominated the shot count in the first period 21-11, that was the only one that found the twine for the Chiefs.

Spokane also outshot the Royals 12-11 in the middle frame, but no one was able to add to the tally and the Chiefs went into the second intermission down 3-1.

With his second goal of the night and 10th of the playoffs, Cristall brought the Chiefs within one at 6:49 in the third after he slapped in his own rebound after a sharp-angle shot. Linemates Shea Van Olm and Berkly Catton were credited with the helpers.

The Chiefs continued to battle throughout the final frame until Chase Harrington found the equalizer with just under five minutes to go in regulation. It marked Harrington's third goal of the postseason, while Brayden Crampton and Catton logged assists.

A late high sticking penalty on Will McIsaac sent the Royals to a power play with less than two minutes to go in the game. Trembecky didn't hesitate to capitalize on the man advantage, completing his hat trick with the game-winning goal at 19:30 to seal the 4-3 victory for the Royals.

Dawson Cowan stood tall in his return to Spokane's net, making some incredible saves throughout the night to keep the Chiefs in the game. He ultimately stopped 29 of Victoria's 33 shots.

Spokane's special teams struggled, going 0-for-3 on the power play, but 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Up next, the Chiefs will take on the Royals in Game 4 Friday night in Victoria. The Royals lead the best-of-seven Round 2 series, 2-1.

