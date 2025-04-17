Victoria Royals Weekend Preview: Round 2, Games 4 & 5

April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Victoria Royals) Victoria Royals left wing Brandon Lisowsky(Victoria Royals)

Victoria, B.C.- The Victoria Royals continue their second-round series against the Spokane Chiefs this weekend at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. It begins with Game 4 on Friday, April 18, with puck drop set for 7:05 pm. The teams will meet again the following night for Game 5 at 6:05 pm.

On Wednesday night, the Royals grabbed hold of a 2-1 series lead following a 4-3 victory in Game 3, led by a hat-trick from Teydon Trembecky and three points from Cole Reschny. Trembecky opened the scoring for Victoria at 9:40 in the first period, and added his second just over three minutes later. While tied 3-3 in the third frame, the forward netted the game-winning goal with 30 seconds remaining in the period. Reschny recorded three points in the first period and has yet to be held scoreless through eight games this postseason.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Justin Kipkie - The Royals' captain and six-foot-three blueliner has played at a point-per-game pace with eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight appearances this post-season. During the Royals' 4-3 win in Game three, Kipkie recorded two assists, including a helper on the game-winning goal from Trembecky in the game's dying minute.

SPOKANE

Shea Van Olm - Hailing from Calgary, Alta., Van Olm has helped a the Chiefs top line this postseason, tallying 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in eight appearances, highlighted by a five-point effort on April. 5, against the Giants. The overage forward enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2024-25 WHL regular season, setting career-highs in three categories with 92 points, 49 goals and 43 assists

REGULAR SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (40W-17L-4OTL-7SOL-TP91) - 2nd in Western Conference

SPOKANE - (45W-20L-1OTL-2SOL-TP93) - 3rd in Western Conference

ROYALS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

WHL Western Conference Semi-Finals

Victoria leads series 2-1

Â Game 1: Apr. 13 @ SPO - 4-3 2OTL

Â Game 2: Apr. 14 @ SPO - 5-1 W

Â Game 3: Apr. 16 v. SPO - 4-3 W

Â Game 4: Apr. 18 v. SPO - 7:05 pm

Â Game 5: Apr. 19 v. SPO - 6:05 pm

Â Game 6*: Apr. 22 @ SPO - 7:05 pm

Â Game 7*: Apr. 23 @ SPO - 7:05 pm

*if necessary

Playoff tickets are available for purchase at https://selectyourtickets.evenue.net/events/VR or by calling 250-419-6906.

WATCH & LISTEN

Watch all WHL Playoff Games for free on Victory Plus

Catch all the Victoria Royals playoff games for free on Victory Plus! Download now at victoryplus.com/download

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

