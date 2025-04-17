Prospect Spotlight: Jordin St. Louis

Jordin St. Louis, Portland's first-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, is a name Winterhawks fans will be hearing for years to come.

A native of Airdrie, Alberta, St. Louis played his 2024-2025 season with the Airdrie CFR Bisons at the U18 level in the AEHL (Alberta Elite Hockey League). He also earned a call-up to the AJHL (Alberta Junior Hockey League) for three games with the Olds Grizzlys, where he registered an assist.

Matt Davidson, Director of Player Personnel for the Winterhawks, described more about St. Louis' playstyle:

Jordin is a left-shot center who is effective in all three zones. He possesses excellent hockey sense and is able to anticipate plays and create turnovers into scoring opportunities. As a 15-year-old, Jordin led his U18 Airdrie team in scoring this year, including 19 goals in 36 games. He also was a key member of Team Alberta that won the WHL Cup tournament in October where he averaged a point a game and played a responsible defensive game as well. Jordin is a high-character person who will be a great addition to the Portland Winterhawks in the near future.

St Louis attended the 2024 Neely Cup with the Winterhawks before returning closer to home. He spoke with Winterhawks.com and reporter Kurt Pohs during camp:

His development since training camp has been consistent, and he has qualities similar to those of a former Winterhawk great. Matt Davidson shared more:

Jordin has shown great development in his offensive game this season. He is able to use his frame to protect the puck and use his above-average hockey sense to make plays for himself and his teammates. As he continues to improve his quickness and power, Jordin will be even more dangerous in the offensive zone. His combination of high character and all-around game is reminiscent of former Winterhawk captain Gabe Klassen.

President and General Manager Mike Johnston is excited for St. Louis' future with the organization, saying, "Jordin is a player we are excited to have in our organization and are pleased with the development we've seen from him. His game has continued to improve from when we saw him at the Neely Cup before the season."

St. Louis is in the early stages of the 'Portland to the Pros' development model, so expect to see him wearing Winterhawks colors in the near future.

