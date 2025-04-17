Chiefs Sign '09 Forward Prospect Gavin Burcar to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that forward prospect Gavin Burcar has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. Burcar was selected ninth-overall by the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2024 U.S. Priority Draft. Spokane acquired Burcar from Prince Albert earlier this month, in exchange for a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick in 2025, as well as a conditional second-round pick in 2028.

"Gavin is a very talented player who our staff identified very early on last season," Chiefs' General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "He will bring excellent speed, skill, size and a well-rounded 200-foot game to our talented younger group. We are thrilled to welcome Gavin and his family to the organization and look forward to helping him achieve individual and team success in the years to come."

Burcar, a product of Coto De Caza, California, played with the Chicago Mission (15U AAA) this season, where he scored 71 points in just 59 games (35G-36A). He played 51 games in the 2023-24 season with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks (14U AAA), where he wore the "C". The 6-foot-2, 165-pound forward scored 29 goals and added 33 assists for 62 total points that season.

Burcar joins signed 2009-born draft class prospects F Ossie McIntyre (WHL Prospects Draft - 7th overall), D Harry Mattern (WHL Prospects Draft - 34th overall) and D Bryson Roberts (WHL Prospects Draft - 74th overall).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.