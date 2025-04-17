Game Preview: Round 2 - Game 4 at Prince Albert Raiders
April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 1 (Feb 12 2025)
Prince Albert 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 8 2025) OT
Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 8 2025)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 20 2024) OT
2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):
Medicine Hat Tigers Prince Albert Raider
47-17-3-1
Central Division - 1st
Eastern Conference - 1st
Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th
Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd
39-23-5-1
East Division - 1st
Eastern Conference - 2nd
Home - 21-9-4-0 - 7th
Away - 18-14-1-1 - 7th
Round 2 Schedule - Tigers Lead 3-0
Game 1 - Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 6
Game 2 - Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 5
Game 3 - Medicine Hat 6 @ Prince Albert 1
Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Thursday, April 17 (7:00 PM)
Game 5 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, April 19 (4:00 PM)*
Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Monday, April 21 (7:00 PM)*
Game 7 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Wednesday, April 23 (7:00 PM)*
*If necessary.
Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 6-1 in Game 3 at Art Hauser Centre. Six different Tigers scored in the victory. Gavin McKenna (1G, 2A) and Hunter St. Martin (1G, 2A) led the team with three points each. Harrison Meneghin made 21 saves to win his fifth game of the playoffs.
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (9) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (5)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (16) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.898)
Points - Gavin McKenna (22) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.36)
PIMs - Ryder Ritchie (16) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)
Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford / Jonas Woo (+10)
Special Teams (Playoffs):
Power Play: 11 - 31 - 35.5%
Penalty Kill: 22 - 28 - 78.6%
League Top 10s (Playoffs):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 22 (1st)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 16 (Tied 7th)
Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (1st)
Goals Gavin McKenna - 6 (Tied 7th)
Goals Ryder Ritchie - 6 (Tied 7th)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 16 (2nd)
Power Play Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 5 (1st)
Power Play Goals Ryder Ritchie - 3 (Tied 3rd)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 6 (Tied 3rd)
Power Play Assists Bryce Pickford - 4 (Tied 8th)
Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 2 (Tied 1st)
Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 3rd)
Game Winning Goals Ryder Ritchie - 2 (Tied 1st)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 2 (Tied 1st)
Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 1 (Tied 10th)
Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 10th)
Game Winning Goals Mathew Ward - 1 (Tied 10th)
First Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (Tied 1st)
First Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 2 (Tied 1st)
First Goals Markus Ruck - 1 (Tied 8th)
First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 8th)
Insurance Goals Ryder Ritchie - 1 (Tied 6th)
Insurance Goals Veeti Vaisanen - 1 (Tied 6th)
Insurance Goals Misha Volotovskii - 1 (Tied 6th)
Insurance Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 1 (Tied 6th)
Penalty Minutes Ryder Ritchie - 16 (Tied 3rd)
Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +10 (Tied 1st)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +10 (Tied 1st)
Wins Harrison Meneghin - 5 (Tied 4th)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.36 (4th)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 1 (Tied 2nd)
Roaring Runs (Playoffs):
Player Name Streak
Gavin McKenna 8 Game Point Streak - 22 Points
Tanner Molendyk 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Mathew Ward 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Harrison Meneghin 3 Game Win Streak
2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):
47-17-3-1
Central Div. - 1st
Eastern Con. - 1st
Home (25-7-2-0)
Away (22-10-1-1)
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)
Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)
Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)
Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)
Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)
Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)
Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)
Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)
Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)
Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)
Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)
Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)
Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)
Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)
Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards
20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt
19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii
18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo
17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer
16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Swift Current 4-3 Win @ Prince Albert - Thur. Apr 17 7:00 PM (MST)
Vs Swift Current 3-2 Win Vs Prince Albert - Sat. Apr 19* 4:00 PM (MST)
Vs Prince Albert 6-4 Win @ Prince Albert - Mon. Apr 21* 7:00 PM (MST)
Vs Prince Albert 5-4 Win Vs Prince Albert - Wed. Apr 23* 7:00 PM (MST)
@ Prince Albert 6-1 Win
* If necessary
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Hawks Tie Series in OT with 6-5 Win - Everett Silvertips
- Hawks Earn Game Three Win in Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Hitmen Sign Forward Aidan Park - Calgary Hitmen
- Game Preview: Round 2 - Game 4 at Prince Albert Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Battle Back, Fall 4-3 to Royals in Game 3 Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Chyzowski's Hat Trick, Zakreski's OT Winner Evens Series for Portland - Portland Winterhawks
- Hitmen Tie Series in Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Victory - Calgary Hitmen
- Tigers Win 6-1 to Take 3-0 Series Lead - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.