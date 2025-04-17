Tigers Win 6-1 to Take 3-0 Series Lead

April 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers and Raiders series shifted to Prince Albert for Games 3 on Wednesday night. The Tigers lead the series 2-0 and are looking to take a commanding lead in the series with another win. That won't be an easy feat though as the Raiders now have the home ice advantage in a building known for being tough to play in.

The Tigers silenced the Art Hauser Centre less than a minute into the first period. After a battle along the half wall, Marcus Pacheco grabbed the puck and quickly found Hunter St. Martin. He received the pass, took a couple strides and ripped a wrister over the goalie's glove for his third goal of the playoffs.

Both teams had some chances throughout the remainder of the first but we headed to the intermission with a 1-0 Tigers lead. The Tigers held a small advantage in shots during the opening period outshooting the Raiders 9-8.

The Tigers would strike again early in the middle frame. Down low in the defensive end, Bryce Pickford found Mathew Ward with a backhand stretch feed that sent him in on a 1-on-1. He let a wrister go from the left faceoff dot that beat the netminder over the blocker shoulder. The go-ahead goal was Ward's second of the postseason.

Medicine Hat's power play has been clicking throughout the playoffs, especially in the first two games of this series. The special teams unit got a chance late in the period and gave the Tigers a comfortable three goal lead. Veeti Vaisanen skated down low with the puck and found a small hole on the short side with a quick wrister. Gavin McKenna and Ryder Ritchie picked up the helpers on Vaisanen's first career WHL playoff goal.

Building on their momentum, the Tigers added another goal just over a minute later. St. Martin's backhand pass from the corner in the defensive zone found Marcus Pacheco skating out of the zone. He entered the offensive zone with Tanner Molendyk on a 2-on-1. Pacheco passed across to Molendyk who let a big one-timer loose that found the back of the net for his first of the postseason.

The Raiders would get one back before the final buzzer of the second period though. With only 21 seconds remaining, Aiden Oiring won the faceoff back to Daxon Rudolph who put a shot on net from the point. Lukas Dragicevic was able to tip the point shot past the goalie for his sixth of the playoffs and third of the series. The goal cut the Tigers lead to 4-1 heading into the final frame.

Despite having a comfortable lead, the Tigers came out swinging again in the third period. McKenna would make it a 5-1 game with another highlight reel goal. He picked up the pick in the corner, skated around the net and scored with a "Michigan" move. The goal was his sixth of the playoffs and fourth of the series.

The Tigers would add another one early in the third. Ritchie stole the puck off an exiting Raider and passed it back into the offensive zone. McKenna grabbed the puck and found Ritchie going down the middle. Ritchie placed a perfect shot down low on the blocker side to score on his former team. The goal was Ritchie's sixth of the postseason.

The remainder of the game got a little chippy but the Tigers held their composure. They played sound defensively and got an excellent night in net from Harrison Meneghin. The Tigers would hold on to win 6-1 and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Meneghin was back in goal for the Tigers. He made 21 saves in his first game of the series. The victory was his fifth win of the playoffs. Max Hildebrand started his third game of the series for the Raiders. He allowed five goals against on 21 shots in just a little over two periods of action. Dimitri Fortin came on in relief early in the third period. He had a solid game making seven saves on eight shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 29

Prince Albert - 22

Special Teams:

PP: 1/3 - 33.3%

PK: 3/3 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Hunter St. Martin - Medicine Hat

Aiden Oiring - Prince Albert

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Kadon McCann

The series continues tomorrow night with Game 4 at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch free on the Victory+ app.

