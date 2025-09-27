Chiefs Host Americans for Blue Moon Opening Night Saturday at Spokane Arena
Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the rival Tri-City Americans in their home opener Saturday night at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. The annual pre-game party will kick off at 3:00 p.m. with food, drinks, live music and more. Meet the team and get an autograph at the pre-game party as players are introduced outside at 4:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the doors receive a 2025 Western Conference Champions commemorative poster courtesy of Avista.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
PROMO: Blue Moon Opening Night presented by KEY 101 FM and FOX 28
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
