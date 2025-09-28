Xavier Wendt Shines As Americans Blanked In Spokane

Spokane, WA - Goaltender Xavier Wendt had a sensational first WHL start for the Tri-City Americans (0-2-0-0), making 43 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Spokane Chiefs (2-1-0-0) Saturday night.

The Americans were under siege for most of the opening 20 minutes as Spokane outshot them 20-3 through the first period. Wendt made a number of high-quality saves to keep the game scoreless through the opening frame.

The best scoring chance for Tri-City came off the rush when Jesse McKinnon tried to slide the puck across the crease, but it deflected back to him. He had the Spokane goaltender Carter Esler down and out, but his shot attempt hit the side of the net.

Early in the second period Tri-City nearly opened the scoring. Carter Kingerski had the puck on the goal line in the Spokane zone and fed it across the crease to Ismail Abougouche.

He quickly snapped the puck on net, but Carter Esler was able to stretch out his left pad and make the save on Abougouche to keep the game scoreless. Moment later, Spokane opened the scoring.

Will McIsaac took a drop pass at the trailer off the rush and was able to skate down the slot in the Americans zone before sliding a shot through the fivehole of Wendt for his first of the season. The goal came 5:04 into the second period.

Tri-City received their lone power play of the game a few minutes later as Owen Schoettler went off for a delay of game penalty, but they couldn't capitalize to tie the game.

The score remained 1-0 Chiefs through 40 minutes with the shots 36-11.

Once again, the Americans nearly scored early in the third period before Spokane added to their lead. Savin Virk had three consecutive looks at the net with Esler denying him at every turn.

After the third chance, the Chiefs raced up the ice and Schoettler fed Mathis Preston a pass across the slot for Preston to fire home a one timer, extending Spokane's lead to 2-0. The goal came 4:24 into the third.

Tri-City poured on the pressure as the third period went along, eventually pulling Wendt for the extra attacker, but they were unable to solve Esler before Owen Martin scored into an empty net, sealing the 3-0 final score.

The Americans kick off a three-in-three weekend on Friday as they travel to meet the Everett Silvertips (2-0-0-0). Tri-City's home opener comes next Saturday at 6:05 against the Wenatchee Wild.







