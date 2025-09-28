Poletin Plays Hero In Rockets' Shootout Win Over The Vees

Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Tomas Poletin on game night

The Kelowna Rockets swept the weekend home-and-home series against the Penticton Vees, earning a 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

After Penticton opened the scoring in the first, the Rockets answered with two goals in the second period from Tomas Poletin and Kayden Longley. The Vees tied the game late in the frame on the power play, but neither side could find the winner through the third or overtime leading to the shootout.

Poletin, making his second WHL appearance, delivered once again, scoring on the power play in regulation and then netting the lone tally of the shootout to seal the win. Goaltender Josh Banini stopped all three Penticton shooters to secure the Rockets second straight victory and first victory of the season at home.

GAME SUMMARY

Penticton's Doogan Pederson opened the scoring at 13:41 of the first period. Tomas Poletin (3) tied the game on a power-play one-timer from the slot at 4:06 of the second, assisted by Kayden Longley and Hiroki Gojsic. Kayden Longley (1) gave Kelowna the lead at 15:38, knocking down a bouncing puck from behind the net and swatting it home. The goal went to review and was confirmed good. The Vees tied the game 2-2 in the 2nd at 18:05 when Brittan Alstead (2) scored on the power play. After a scoreless third and overtime, the game went to a shootout. Poletin scored as Kelowna's first shooter, while Banini denied all three Penticton attempts to secure the win.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots: Kelowna 30 | Penticton 19

Rockets Power Play: 1/3

Vees Power Play: 1/2

UP NEXT

The Rockets will hit the road to face the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday, October 8th before returning home on Friday, October 10th to host the Seattle Thunderbirds at Prospera Place.

Tickets for the October 10th game will be made available online at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office on October 1st.

