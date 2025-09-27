Rockets Top Vees In Penticton In A Thriller

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets earned their first win of the season in dramatic fashion, defeating the Penticton Vees 5-4 on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Kelowna answered with five of the next six goals to claim the first-ever WHL meeting between the Okanagan rivals.

Rookie forward Tomas Poletin (New York Islanders) led the way with a pair of highlight-reel goals in his WHL debut, while Owen Folstrom netted the game-winner on the power play late in the third period. Goaltender Josh Banini made several key stops to keep Kelowna within striking distance, earning the WHL Save of the Night.

GAME SUMMARY Penticton struck early, with Diego Johnson scoring 12 seconds into the game before Ryden Evers doubled the lead midway through the first. The Vees briefly extended their lead to 3 with a goal from Jacob Kvasnicka, but the Rockets roared back. Kelowna responded in the second as Jacob Henderson (1) ripped a wrister from the high slot at 6:31, followed by Poletin's first WHL goal at 8:11 on a 4-on-4 rush, ripping a blocker-side shot. Hiroki Gojsic (1) tied the game at 5:24 of the third on a fortunate bounce/tip from a Kayden Longley shot. Poletin struck again minutes later, this time with a highlight-reel effort, going between his own legs to beat a defender before roofing a shot blocker side. Penticton's Diego Johnson tied the game at 13:03, but Owen Folstrom (1) delivered the winner on the power play at 15:17, tipping home a between-the-legs pass from Levi Benson.

ADDITIONAL STATS

* Shots: Penticton 36 | Kelowna 22 * Rockets Power Play: 1/5 * Vees Power Play: 0/4

UP NEXT The Rockets and Vees will wrap up their weekend home-and-home on Saturday night at Prospera Place. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.







