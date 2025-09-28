Broncos Take First Loss of the Season in Moose Jaw

Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos took their first loss of the season on Saturday night, falling 6-1 to the Moose Jaw Warriors at Temple Gardens Centre

The Broncos opened the scoring early, grabbing a 1-0 lead just 3:31 into the first period. Connor Dale was the one to get it done, scoring with the help of Noah Kosick. However, the Warriors quickly answered back, with Lynden Lakovic converting on a penalty shot at 8:52 to tie the game at 1-1.

In the second period, Moose Jaw began to sway the momentum in their favour. Gage Nagel gave the Warriors their first lead of the game at 6:20, netting what would turn out to be the game-winning goal. With the Broncos not able to find their rhythm, the Warriors tacked on an insurance goal late in the period. At 19:24, Casey Brown found the back of the net with assists from Pavel McKenzie and Ethan Semeniuk, giving Moose Jaw a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Swift Current tried to mount a comeback in the final period, but the Warriors quickly put the game out of reach. Colt Carter made it 4-1 just 2:08 into the frame, and Moose Jaw added two more goals to finish off the Broncos with a 6-1 final. Despite some solid chances, Swift Current couldn't get the puck past Warriors' goaltender Matthew Hutchison, who finished the game with 30 saves on 31 shots.

Tempers flared late in the game as three fights broke out in the final 10 minutes, contributing to a total of 108 penalty minutes on the night. The Broncos went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Warriors converted once on four opportunities.

Aiden Eskit made his first WHL start in net for the Broncos, stopping 30 of 36 shots.

Reflecting on the game, Broncos head coach Dena DeSilva said, "We were lethargic and looked like the young inexperienced team we are. It's a tough learning experience for our guys but that's what we'll do. We'll learn from it and move forward. It is part of the process. We'll put this behind us and move forward."

With the loss, Swift Current's record now stands at 2-1-0-0. They'll look to bounce back on Friday, October 3rd, when they host the Vancouver Giants at the InnovationPlex.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.