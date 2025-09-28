Warriors Buck Broncos to Stay Undefeated

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are undefeated through their first three games of the season.

The Broncos struck first with a goal off the stick of Connor Dale just under four minutes into the period. The Warriors were able to kill the first penalty of the game after defenceman Aiden Ziprick was called for holding. In his return to the Hangar, Captain Lynden Lakovic fired home a penalty shot to bring the Warriors even. The Warriors had one chance on the man advantage in the first period, but were unable to capitalize.

In the second period, Gage Nagel potted the first goal of his WHL career to bring the Warriors up by one. Late in the frame, Casey Brown fired home his fourth goal of the season to give the Warriors a two-goal lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

During the final 20 minutes, Lynden Lakovic was assessed a slashing penalty. Moments later, Hudson Darby was served a double minor for high-sticking. Just under a minute into the four-on-four, Colt Carter added his third goal of the season to give the Warriors a 4 - 1 lead. After Lakovic's penalty was served, he was able to send home a power play goal to bring the Warriors up by four with just over 15 minutes to play.

In a raucous final 12 minutes, there were 84 penalty minutes handed out. Noah Degenstein sent home his first of the season to bring the Warriors to a final score of 6 - 1.

Matthew Hutchison made 25 saves on 26 shots for a save percentage of .961. His record on the season is 3 - 0 with a goals against average of 3.28, and a save percentage of .914. Across the ice, Aiden Eskit in his WHL debut made 30 saves on 36 shots for a save percentage of .833.

The Warriors went 5 for 5 on the penalty kill and 1 for 4 on the power play.

The Warriors are back in action next weekend against the Edmonton Oil Kings on October 3rd and against the Vancouver Giants on October 4th for Agriculture Weekend presented by JGL. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys that are available for auction on the concourse at Saturday's game.







