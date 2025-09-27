Game Preview: Vees at Rockets

Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees are right back on the ice tonight, this time in Kelowna, for a rematch with the Rockets. The Vees fell to Kelowna by a 5-4 score last night in front of a record crowd of 5,307 in the home opener.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees will look to build off their strong start in last night's game. They went up 1-0 just 12 seconds in on a goal by Diego Johnson. He would add another to make it three on the season. Penticton eventually took a 3-0 lead before Kelowna slowly came back and eventually took the win by one.

The Rockets took a little time to get going on Friday night but, guided by some big saves by Josh Banini and timely goals from returning Islanders prospect Tomas Poletin, they managed to pull off the comeback for their first win of the 2025-26 campaign.

Following tonight's game the Vees will return to the Ice Friday, Oct. 3 for College Night at the SOEC. TICKETS

Vees Player to Watch: F Diego Johnson: Johnson scored the first goal on home ice in Vees WHL history and will look to continue his hot start to the season on Saturday night.

Fast Fact: Brady Birnie needs one assist to hit 100 in his WHL career.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Diego Johnson- 3 points (3g)

Ryden Evers- 3 points (2g, 1a)

Brady Birnie- 3 points (1g, 2a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 3 points (1g, 2a)

Morgan Tastad- 3 points (3a)

Rockets:

Tomas Poletin - 2 points (2g)

Owen Folstrom- 2 points (1g, 1a)

Jacob Henderson- 2 points (1g, 1a)







Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.