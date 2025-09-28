Tigers Beat Blades, 4-1
Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
The Tigers took on the Blades on Saturday night in Co-op Place for the first of four matchups this season.
Medicine Hat came out hot with three straight goals to start the game. Kadon McCann scored his first of the season at 9:05 with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. Yaroslav Bryzgalov got the assist for his second point of the year. The second goal of the night came from captain Bryce Pickford who continued to stay hot, having a goal in every Tigers game so far this season. At 14:25 Pickford fired a quick one-time shot from the slot off of a pass from Markus Ruck to bury it for his fourth goal of the year. Jonas Woo picked up the other helper. Dayton Reschny fired a perfectly placed wrist shot from far out at 15:37 for his first WHL goal, and gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Medicine Hat finished the first period with 12 shots on goal, Saskatoon had 7.
The Tigers and Blades had an evenly matched second frame, with Medicine Hat putting up 14 shots and Saskatoon 15. The period was filled with high energy back and forth play and scrums after the whistle. Jordan Switzer made some outstanding saves in the second period, including a big cross-crease blocker save to help the Tigers maintain their lead. The Blades would find the back of the net once this period with a goal from Rowan Calvert at 5:36. The Tigers went into the second intermission with a 3-1 lead.
The third period was a continuation of the rest of the game with teams battling in both ends. Cam Parr played his first home game for the Tigers tonight and had a few big plays in the third period that got the crowd into the game. Parr had a big hit in Saskatoon's corner that the crowd in Co-op Place loved. On his next shift, he had a dangerous scoring chance with a spin-o-rama shot that was ultimately stopped by the Saskatoon goaltender. Liam Ruck would score an empty net goal at 19:53 to seal the deal for the Tigers and finish the game 4-1. His brother Markus Ruck got the assist on the empty net goal.
Switzer's fantastic play continued to the end of the game as he stopped 30 of 31 shots on the night, finishing with a .955 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.
Special Teams:
PP: 0/3 - 0.0%
PK: 5/5 - 100.0%
Stringam Law Three Stars:
Jordan Switzer (.955SV%, 1.00GAA) - Medicine Hat
Kadon McCann (1G) - Medicine Hat
Dayton Reschny (1G) - Medicine Hat
Supplement King Hardest Worker:
Markus Ruck (2A)
The Tigers are back in action on Friday, October 3rd in Lethbridge.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025
- Xavier Wendt Shines As Americans Blanked In Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Blank Americans, Esler Earns First Career WHL Shutout in 3-0 Victory - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Drop First Game of Season to Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Miettinen Scores Two as Silvertips Skate Past Wild Saturday, 4-1 - Wenatchee Wild
- Poletin Plays Hero In Rockets' Shootout Win Over The Vees - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Take First Loss of the Season in Moose Jaw - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Beat Blades, 4-1 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vees Fall in Shootout - Penticton Vees
- T-Birds Extinguished by Blazers - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Buck Broncos to Stay Undefeated - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hitmen Double-up on Oil Kings, 6-3 - Calgary Hitmen
- Game Day Preview: Game 3 VS Saskatoon - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Host Americans for Blue Moon Opening Night Saturday at Spokane Arena - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Head to Calgary for First Meeting with Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Look to Stay Hot - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Giants Win Thriller at Home, 6-5, in OT Over Royals - Vancouver Giants
- Vees Fall in First WHL Home Opener - Penticton Vees
- T-Birds Drop First Road Game - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Top Vees In Penticton In A Thriller - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.