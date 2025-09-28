Tigers Beat Blades, 4-1

Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers took on the Blades on Saturday night in Co-op Place for the first of four matchups this season.

Medicine Hat came out hot with three straight goals to start the game. Kadon McCann scored his first of the season at 9:05 with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. Yaroslav Bryzgalov got the assist for his second point of the year. The second goal of the night came from captain Bryce Pickford who continued to stay hot, having a goal in every Tigers game so far this season. At 14:25 Pickford fired a quick one-time shot from the slot off of a pass from Markus Ruck to bury it for his fourth goal of the year. Jonas Woo picked up the other helper. Dayton Reschny fired a perfectly placed wrist shot from far out at 15:37 for his first WHL goal, and gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Medicine Hat finished the first period with 12 shots on goal, Saskatoon had 7.

The Tigers and Blades had an evenly matched second frame, with Medicine Hat putting up 14 shots and Saskatoon 15. The period was filled with high energy back and forth play and scrums after the whistle. Jordan Switzer made some outstanding saves in the second period, including a big cross-crease blocker save to help the Tigers maintain their lead. The Blades would find the back of the net once this period with a goal from Rowan Calvert at 5:36. The Tigers went into the second intermission with a 3-1 lead.

The third period was a continuation of the rest of the game with teams battling in both ends. Cam Parr played his first home game for the Tigers tonight and had a few big plays in the third period that got the crowd into the game. Parr had a big hit in Saskatoon's corner that the crowd in Co-op Place loved. On his next shift, he had a dangerous scoring chance with a spin-o-rama shot that was ultimately stopped by the Saskatoon goaltender. Liam Ruck would score an empty net goal at 19:53 to seal the deal for the Tigers and finish the game 4-1. His brother Markus Ruck got the assist on the empty net goal.

Switzer's fantastic play continued to the end of the game as he stopped 30 of 31 shots on the night, finishing with a .955 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0.0%

PK: 5/5 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jordan Switzer (.955SV%, 1.00GAA) - Medicine Hat

Kadon McCann (1G) - Medicine Hat

Dayton Reschny (1G) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Markus Ruck (2A)

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, October 3rd in Lethbridge.







