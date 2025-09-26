Game Day Preview: Game 2 at Swift Current

September 26, 2025

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season. Medicine Hat went 2-2-0-0 against Swift Current in the 2024-25 regular season. Oasiz Wiesblatt (3G, 3A) led the Tigers in the series with six points.

2024-25 Season Series:

Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

47-17-3-1 35-30-1-2

Central - 1st East (Division) - 4th

East - 1st East (Conference) - 8th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-1-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 14-18-0-2

Previous Game: The Tigers opened their regular season with a 5-2 win over the Regina Pats on Saturday, September 20th in Co-op Place. Newly appointed captain Bryce Pickford (2G, 1A) led the team with three points on the night. Jonas Woo, Kade Stengrim, and Noah Davidson were the other goal scorers for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer started in net for the Tigers, stopping 21 of 23 shots and picking up an assist on Pickford's second goal of the night.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford (2) Wins - Jordan Switzer (1)

Assists - Eight Players Tied (1) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.913)

Points - Bryce Pickford (3) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Carter Cunningham (5)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (4)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 50.0%

Penalty Kill: 80.0%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (T-6th)

Power Play Goals Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-1st)

Power Play Assists Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-10th)

Kyle Heger - 1 (T-10th)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

First Goals Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-1st)

Insurance Goals Noah Davidson - 1 (T-1st)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +4 (T-6th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.00 (T-5th)

Save Percentage Jordan Switzer - .913 (10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-3rd)

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Misha Volotovskii 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 50 Career Penalty Minutes 45 Career Penalty Minutes

Bryce Pickford 10 Career Power Play Goals 9 Career Power Play Goals

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Regina Pats 5-2 W VS Saskatoon Blades - Sat. Sep 27 7:00 PM (MDT)

VS Kelowna Rockets (Pre-Season) 5-2 W @ Lethbridge Hurricanes - Fri. Oct 3 7:00 PM (MDT)

@ Kelowna Rockets (Pre-Season) 8-4 W VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Oct 4 7:00 PM (MDT)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season) 4-2 W VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Wed. Oct 8 7:00 PM (MDT)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season) 7-4 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Fri. Oct 10 7:00 PM (MDT)







Western Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

