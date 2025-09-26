Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Leadership Group

Published on September 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today the players that will make up the leadership group for the 2025/2026 season.

Gavin Hodnett returns for his second season as Oil Kings Captain and is joined Adam Jecho and Ethan MacKenzie who will serve as alternate captains at home, while Blake Fiddler and Rhys Pederson will be alternate captains on the road.

"The leadership group is an important part of any team," said Head Coach Jason Smith. "They are expected to be relied upon to be accountable to coaches and players. This group of young men have shown work ethic and dedication to doing whatever is asked to help the Oil Kings grow and thrive."

Hodnett, out of Winnipeg, Man., enters his fourth season with the Oil Kings. The 19-year-old forward has played a total of 190 games with the club and has scored 59 goals and 119 assists. Last season, Hodnett set a new career high with 24 goals, and added 38 assists for 62 points. Hodnett was the 19th overall selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Jecho, from Zlin, Czechia, returns for his third season with the Oil Kings after being the third overall selection in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. In 110 games with the Oil Kings, Jecho has 48 goals and 51 assists for 99 points. Jecho recently returned from training camp with the St. Louis Blues, who selected him with the 95th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

MacKenzie, out of Peachland, B.C., enters his fourth season with the Oil Kings. The 19-year-old set new career highs in all major offensive categories last season with five goals, 27 assists, and 32 points. Originally a fourth-round pick, 82nd overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, MacKenzie has played 132 games with the Oil Kings, tallying 52 points.

Fiddler, from Frisco, Texas, is back for his third season with the Oil Kings. The 18-year-old was drafted in the second round, 36th overall this summer by the Seattle Kraken in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and recently returned from training camp. The big defender has played 127 games over his first two seasons in Edmonton, scoring 15 goals and adding 33 assists for 48 points.

Pederson, out of Stettler, Alta., enters his fourth season with the Oil Kings, and has played 146 games in his WHL career and has mustered 24 points in that. He was the 90th overall selection, a fourth-rounder, in the 2021 WHL Prospects and has improved his plus-minus rating each season, up to a career-high of +6 last season.

Also, joining the leadership group on a periodic basis will be Landon Hanson and Lukas Sawchyn, both products of Grande Prairie, Alta.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Saturday when they visit the Calgary Hitmen.

