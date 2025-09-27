Tigers Fall, 6-3, to Broncos

Published on September 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers faced off against the Swift Current Broncos on Friday night in the InnovationPlex for the first of four matchups this year. The Tigers split the 2024-25 regular season series with the Broncos as they went 2-2-0-0 in four matchups last year.

The first frame set a physical tone for the match as both teams had some big physical plays and a few scrums after the whistle. Misha Volotovskii scored the first goal of the game and his first of the season at 14:53, just one second after a power play ended for the Tigers. Jonas Woo sent a pass to Kyle Heger who fired a wrist shot from the point, allowing Volotovskii to pick up the rebound. Parker Rondeau would tie the game for the Broncos at 15:40. Medicine Hat amassed a staggering 18 shots on goal in the first period, while Swift Current put up eight.

The second frame started good for the Tigers as Noah Davidson had a great scoring chance but deflected it off of the crossbar, keeping the game at 1-1. The Broncos would go on to score 4 goals in the period. Sawyer Dingman would get the tie breaking goal for the Broncos at 9:39. Noah Kosick, Trae Wilke, and Zach Pantelakis would score at 10:48, 12:52 and 15:23 respectively. The Tigers continued their physical game to try and spark a momentum change, but would go into the third period trailing 5-1.

The Broncos opened the third frame with a goal from Sawyer Dingman at 4:06, but the Tigers responded with two goals of their own. Jonas Woo scored a short handed goal at 5:31 with a one time shot off of a pass from Bryce Pickford during a 2-on-0 rush. Pickford would then score his third goal of the season with a shot from the point through traffic at 9:04. Dayton Reschny won the draw back to Veeti Väisänen who would pass to Pickford to earn his first point of the season with the assist on the goal. Reschny would pick up the secondary assist. The Tigers finished the night with 36 shots on goal, while the Broncos finished with 24.

Jordan Switzer would get the start in net for the Tigers, with Carter Casey relieving him at 10:49 in the second period. Switzer would stop 11 of 14 shots, and Casey would stop 7 of 10 shots on the night.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0.0%

PK: 1/3 - 33.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Zach Pantelakis (1G, 2A) - Swift Current

Sawyer Dingman (2G) - Swift Current

Joey Rocha (.909SV%, 3.00GAA) - Swift Current

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A)

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday. September 27th at home in Co-op Place against the Saskatoon Blades. Tickets are available at tixx.ca or at the door.







