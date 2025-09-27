Raiders Top Pats, 6-4, in High-Scoring Home Opener

Published on September 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats made a strong push in the second and third periods but came up just short in a 6-4 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night at the Brandt Centre.

Prince Albert stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, capitalizing on two power-play opportunities and an even-strength marker. Brayden Dube, Owen Corkish, and Ben Harvey all found the back of the net to give the Raiders control early. Aiden Oiring then extended the lead to 4-0 just over a minute into the second period.

The Pats answered back in a big way, scoring three straight to cut the deficit to one. Julien Maze got Regina on the board with a highlight-reel between-the-legs finish before assisting on Caden Brown's power-play marker and Cohen Klassen's goal late in the frame.

Daxon Rudolph gave the Raiders breathing room early in the third with a slapshot just seven seconds in, but the Pats weren't done. With the net empty, Reese Hamilton blasted home his first of the season to bring Regina within one again at 5-4. Prince Albert's Max Heise sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

Julien Maze led the Pats offensively with a goal and three assists for a career-best four points. Meanwhile, Cohen Klassen had a career-high three points, as he chipped in with a goal and two helpers. Goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk stopped 17 of 18 shots in relief of starter Kelton Pyne.

The Raiders outshot the Pats 31-22 and finished 2-for-4 on the power play. Regina went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

FINAL: Prince Albert Raiders 6, Regina Pats 4

THE GOALS

First Period

Raiders 1-0 - #15 Brayden Dube (3) scores. Assists: #23 Riley Boychuk, #10 Daxon Rudolph at 7:49 (PP) // Dube's one-timer just made its way into the top corner to open the scoring for the Raiders.

Raiders 2-0 - #32 Owen Corkish (1) scores. Assists: #18 Oli Chenier, #12 Brock Cripps at 11:48 (PP) // Chenier's one-timer from the left circle was deflected home by Corkish for his first WHL goal.

Raiders 3-0 - #20 Ben Harvey (1) scores. Assists: #29 Harrison Lodewyk at 16:01 // Lodewyk drove wide on the left wing side and centered the puck to an open Harvey, who slid it through Kelton Pyne's five-hole for his first in the WHL.

Second Period

Raiders 4-0 - #19 Aiden Oiring (2) scores. Assists: #15 Brayden Dube at 1:04 // Oiring intercepted the puck behind the Pats net and wrapped it around in tight to extend the Raiders' lead.

Pats 4-1 - #72 Julien Maze (1) scores. Assists: #37 Cohen Klassen at 8:12 // Maze made a fancy move in tight, going between his legs before squeaking it past Bass to get Regina on the board.

Pats 4-2 - #27 Caden Brown (2) scores. Assists: #72 Julien Maze, #37 Cohen Klassen at 13:38 (PP) // On the man advantage, Brown pounced on a loose puck and snuck it under the sprawling Bass.

Pats 4-3 - #37 Cohen Klassen (1) scores. Assists: #13 Liam Pue, #72 Julien Maze at 17:41 // After Pue was denied on a 1-on-1 opportunity, he stayed with the play and fed Klassen in front, who tapped it in to get the Pats within a goal.

Third Period

Raiders 5-3 - #10 Daxon Rudolph (2) scores. Assists: #29 Harrison Lodewyk, #14 Max Heise at 0:07 // Daxon Rudolph hammered a slapshot from the right point into the top corner to extend Prince Albert's lead.

Pats 5-4 - #6 Reese Hamilton (1) scores. Assists: #18 Zach Moore, #72 Julien Maze at 17:27 // With the net empty and the Pats down by two, Reese Hamilton blasted a one-timer underneath the left pad of Bass to get the Pats within one.

Raiders 6-4 - #14 Max Heise (1) scores. Assists: #11 Linden Burrett, #10 Daxon Rudolph at 18:29 // Heise threw the puck into the open net from centre to put the game away late.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 5 - 6 - 11 - 22

Raiders: 11 - 13 - 7 - 31

Power Plays

Pats: 1/2

Raiders: 2/4

Goaltending

Pats: Kelton Pyne - 8 saves on 12 shots & Taylor Tabashniuk - 17 saves on 18 shots

Raiders: Steele Bass - 18 saves on 22 shots

COMING UP

The Regina Pats continue their home schedule on Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings. The Pats will then head to Swift Current and faceoff against the Broncos on Saturday, October 4. In total, the Pats will play 11 games in October, with six of them at home.







