Preview: Americans at Chiefs - September 27, 2025

Published on September 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans dropped their season opener 6-3 in Seattle last Saturday. The Thunderbirds scored three goals in a 1:53 stretch, chasing Ryan Grout and taking the lead for good. The Americans had a strong response, dominating play for extended periods and clawing to within one, but couldn't find the equalizer. Dylan LeBret, Jakub Vanecek and Jesse McKinnon all scored their first career goals, while Xavier Wendt made 19 saves in relief during his first career appearance.

VS SPOKANE: This is the first of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs in 2025-26. That's the fewest number of games they've ever had scheduled in a full season since the Americans relocated from New Westminster for the 1988-89 season. In 2024-25 Tri-City posted a 4-6-0-0 record against the Chiefs, with three of their four wins coming at the Toyota Center. After tonight the two teams won't see each other until December 6 in Spokane.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Jake Gudelj (0-2-2) Mathis Preston (2-3-5)

Cruz Pavao (0-2-2) Coco Armstrong (3-1-4)

McKinnon/LeBret/Vanecek (1-0-1) Chase Harrington (2-0-2)

SPECIAL TEAMS (Pre-season)

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Power Play - 33.3% (1/3) Power Play - 20.0% (1/5)

Penalty Kill - 75.0% (3/4) Penalty Kill - 87.5% (7/8)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







Western Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.