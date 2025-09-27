Explosive Second Period Gives Broncos 6-3 Win Over Tigers

Published on September 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos turned a slow start into a statement win Friday night, defeating the defending WHL champion Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3 at InnovationPlex.

In the first period, Medicine Hat struck first at 14:53, when Misha Volotovskii converted on pass from Kyle Heger and Jonas Woo. But just 47 seconds later, Swift Current answered. Parker Rondeau found the back of the net off a clean setup from Zach Pantelakis and Hudson Darby, giving the Broncos life heading into the intermission despite being outshot 18-8 in the period.

Goaltender Joey Rocha was the difference-maker early, making a series of crucial saves to keep the game tied. Rocha, who finished the night with 33 saves on 36 shots, stood tall during Medicine Hat's early flurry and bought his teammates the time they needed to find their footing.

And once they did, they didn't look back.

The second period belonged entirely to Swift Current. Sawyer Dingman opened the floodgates at 9:39, burying a feed from Carter Moen and Jayden Oleskiw to give the Broncos their first lead of the night. Less than 90 seconds later, Noah Kosick added to it, finishing a pass from Trae Wilke. The goals continued when Wilke got on the scoresheet himself at 12:52, wiring home the eventual game-winner with Connor Dale picking up the assist.

Swift Current's power play, which clicked at 2-for-3 on the night, came through later in the period when Zach Pantelakis added an insurance goal at 15:23. The blueliner's shot found the twine with Darby and Caleb Potter helping to set it up. By the end of the second, the Broncos had turned a 1-1 deadlock into a commanding 5-1 lead.

Dingman struck again early in the third, notching his second of the night on another Broncos power play at 4:06, this time assisted by Pantelakis and Potter. The Tigers would push back with a pair of late goals from Jonas Woo and Bryce Pickford, but the damage was already done.

After the game, Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva praised his team's response following the slow start.

"Little bit of a slow start, but once again Joey kept us in the game," said DeSilva. "The boys grabbed hold of the adjustments we made and played hard. It was a true team effort where every player contributed."

Despite being outshot 36-24, the Broncos controlled the key moments and buried their chances when it counted. They also shut down Medicine Hat's power play, holding the Tigers to an 0-for-4 night with the man advantage.

The Broncos now improve to 2-0-0-0 on the season and will look to keep the momentum rolling when they travel to Moose Jaw on Saturday, September 27 to take on the Warriors.







