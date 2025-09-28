Miettinen Scores Two as Silvertips Skate Past Wild Saturday, 4-1

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - After a record-tying performance last weekend in Everett, the Wenatchee Wild were hoping a return to home ice on Saturday might be what they needed to dent the win column for the first time.

Silvertip standouts Julius Miettinen and Raiden LeGall had other ideas.

Miettinen scored twice and LeGall posted 31 saves as Everett skated past the Wild for a 4-1 win at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee's 2025-26 home opener. For the second straight year, more than 3,500 fans witnessed Wenatchee's first home game of the season, the sixth-highest-attended home opener in Wenatchee history.

The Silvertips snagged the lead early, with Cole Temple poking the puck to Zackary Shantz to put away at the edge of the crease just 1:45 into the contest. With just under five minutes left in the first period, a long toss from Jaxon Pisani at the left point caught Miettinen's stick at the front of the net, and his deflection evaded Tobias Tvrznik to put the 'Tips in front by two.

Wenatchee answered with its first goal of the home season, as Sam Elliott hit Aiden Grossklaus for a snap from the middle of the slot with 3:39 left in the first period, trimming the deficit to 2-1 at the first intermission.

The Wild weren't able to hit the back of the net after that, but their visitors were hard-pressed to sneak one through either. Matias Vanhanen hit Miettinen for a back-door tap-in at 5:39 of the second period, putting Everett back up by a pair - however, that was the last the Silvertips saw of the scoring column until Tarin Smith's empty-net toss from the Wenatchee blue line with 1:49 to go.

Everett closed out the night with a 41-32 advantage on shots, playing even with their hosts after notching 11 consecutive shots on net during the first period. After last weekend's meeting at Angel of the Winds Arena that saw the power play units combine for three goals, the penalty-killing units starred this time around, combining for a perfect 8-for-8 showing in Saturday's game.

Miettinen added an assist to his two-goal haul, and Vanhanen posted a pair of assists in the game. Tvrznik stopped 37 shots in the loss, moving his and Wenatchee's record to 0-1-0-1 for the season. LeGall and the Silvertips both climbed to 2-0-0-0 on the season ahead of a Sunday home contest against the Portland Winterhawks.

Next weekend, Wenatchee will get three chances at its first win of the season, starting with Friday's "More Cowbell" promotion against the Victoria Royals, with the opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center slated for 7 p.m. Tickets for that game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

