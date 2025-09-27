Warriors Look to Stay Hot

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are looking to stay hot following their back-to-back wins over the Brandon Wheat Kings last weekend.

After taking the lead early in the first period, the Warriors found themselves heading into the third period down by two goals. Brandon added another goal just under a minute into the final frame to make it 3 - 0. But a six-goal third period erased the deficit and pushed the Warriors out on top.

In his first game of the season, Landen McFadden tallied two goals and three assists for five points. Owen Berge and second-year forward Riley Thorpe potted their first goals of the season to add to the Warriors' win. In net, Kyle Jones and Matthew Hutchison combined for 27 saves on 34 shots. Hutchison's goals against average on the season sits at 4.53 with a save percentage of .902.

Heading into this weekend, Ethan Semeniuk, Pavel McKenzie, and rookie defenceman Colt Carter all join Landen McFadden with 2 goals and five points apiece. Landen McFadden is ranked fourth in league scoring, and McKenzie, Semeniuk, and Carter are tied for fifth place.

On their opening weekend, Swift Current prevailed over the Regina Pats. Last night, the Broncos prevailed 6 - 3 over the Medicine Hat Tigers, bringing their record to 2 - 0.

