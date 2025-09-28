Oil Kings Drop First Game of Season to Hitmen

Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped their first game of the 2025/2026 WHL season on Saturday night in Calgary, a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Calgary Hitmen.

Calgary got on the board first in this one as a Landon Amrhein shot squeaked through Ethan Simcoe to make it 1-0. However, the Oil Kings would respond just 22 seconds later as Max Curran capitalized on a mistake from Calgary goalie Anders Miller. To continue the busy first period, the Oil Kings took the lead courtesy of Luke Powell who's third of the season made it 2-1. An Axel Hurtig seeing eye shot got through traffic to tie the game 2-2 after one period.

That score stood through 40 minutes as well as play went back and forth. Edmonton would retake the lead in the third as Joe Iginla made it 3-2 just over a minute in.

However, Calgary would come back with four unanswered goals the rest of the way as Ethan Moore, Ben MacBeath, Keaton Jundt, and Kale Dach all scored for Calgary to stretch things to 6-3.

The Oil Kings ended up being outshot in the contest 37-31, and were 0-for-3 on the powerplay but a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Edmonton is now 2-1-0-0 on the season and will start an Eastern Division trip on Wednesday in Regina.







