Game Day Preview: Game 3 VS Saskatoon

Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season. Medicine Hat went 2-1-1-0 against Saskatoon in the 2024-25 regular season. Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G, 7A) led the team with eight points in the series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Saskatoon 3 (Feb 11 2025)

Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Dec 10 2024)

Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 23 2024) OT

Medicine Hat 3 @ Saskatoon 5 (Nov 19 2024)

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Saskatoon

47-17-3-1 37-23-4-4

Central - 1st East (Division) - 3rd

East - 1st East (Conference) - 6th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 20-8-4-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-15-0-2

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Broncos 6-3 on Friday, September 26th in Swift Current. Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) and Jonas Woo (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each. Misha Volotovskii was the other goal scorer for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer and Carter Casey split the net on Friday night. Switzer stopped 7 of 10 shots, while Casey stopped 11 of 14.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford (3) Wins - Jordan Switzer (1)

Assists - Four Players Tied (2) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.865)

Points - Bryce Pickford (5) GAA - Jordan Switzer (3.30)

PIMs - Carter Cunningham (5)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (5)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 16.7%

Penalty Kill: 62.5%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-3rd)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-2nd)

Power Play Goals Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-3rd)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

First Goals Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-1st)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-1st)

Insurance Goals Noah Davidson - 1 (T-1st)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +5 (T-4th)

Jonas Woo - +4 (T-8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-4th)

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Misha Volotovskii 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 50 Career Penalty Minutes 45 Career Penalty Minutes

Bryce Pickford 10 Career Power Play Goals 9 Career Power Play Goals

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played

Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Yaroslav Bryzgalov First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Dayton Reschny First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Riley Steen First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Saskatoon Blades 6-3 L @ Lethbridge Hurricanes - Fri. Oct 3 7:00 PM (MDT)

VS Regina Pats 5-2 W VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Oct 4 7:00 PM (MDT)

VS Kelowna Rockets (Pre-Season) 5-2 W VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Wed. Oct 8 7:00 PM (MDT)

@ Kelowna Rockets (Pre-Season) 8-4 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Fri. Oct 10 7:00 PM (MDT)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season) 4-2 W VS Portland Winterhawks - Sat. Oct 11 7:00pm (MDT)







Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

