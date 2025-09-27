Game Day Preview: Game 3 VS Saskatoon
September 27, 2025
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season. Medicine Hat went 2-1-1-0 against Saskatoon in the 2024-25 regular season. Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G, 7A) led the team with eight points in the series.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Saskatoon 3 (Feb 11 2025)
Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Dec 10 2024)
Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 23 2024) OT
Medicine Hat 3 @ Saskatoon 5 (Nov 19 2024)
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Saskatoon
47-17-3-1 37-23-4-4
Central - 1st East (Division) - 3rd
East - 1st East (Conference) - 6th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 20-8-4-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-15-0-2
Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Broncos 6-3 on Friday, September 26th in Swift Current. Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) and Jonas Woo (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each. Misha Volotovskii was the other goal scorer for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer and Carter Casey split the net on Friday night. Switzer stopped 7 of 10 shots, while Casey stopped 11 of 14.
2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Bryce Pickford (3) Wins - Jordan Switzer (1)
Assists - Four Players Tied (2) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.865)
Points - Bryce Pickford (5) GAA - Jordan Switzer (3.30)
PIMs - Carter Cunningham (5)
Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (5)
2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)
Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)
Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)
PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)
Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 16.7%
Penalty Kill: 62.5%
Special Teams (Pre-Season):
Power Play: 31.6%
Penalty Kill: 70.0%
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-3rd)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-2nd)
Power Play Goals Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-3rd)
Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)
First Goals Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-1st)
Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-1st)
Insurance Goals Noah Davidson - 1 (T-1st)
Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +5 (T-4th)
Jonas Woo - +4 (T-8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-4th)
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Misha Volotovskii 50 Career Points 47 Career Points
Niilopekka Muhonen 50 Career Penalty Minutes 45 Career Penalty Minutes
Bryce Pickford 10 Career Power Play Goals 9 Career Power Play Goals
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played
Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Yaroslav Bryzgalov First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Dayton Reschny First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Riley Steen First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Warrener
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Saskatoon Blades 6-3 L @ Lethbridge Hurricanes - Fri. Oct 3 7:00 PM (MDT)
VS Regina Pats 5-2 W VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Oct 4 7:00 PM (MDT)
VS Kelowna Rockets (Pre-Season) 5-2 W VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Wed. Oct 8 7:00 PM (MDT)
@ Kelowna Rockets (Pre-Season) 8-4 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Fri. Oct 10 7:00 PM (MDT)
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season) 4-2 W VS Portland Winterhawks - Sat. Oct 11 7:00pm (MDT)
