Oil Kings Head to Calgary for First Meeting with Hitmen

Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings look to remain perfect on the young WHL season tonight as they visit the Calgary Hitmen.

The Oil Kings are coming off back-to-back wins a week ago against the Red Deer Rebels, winning games on Friday and Saturday by 4-2 and 4-1 scores. Luke Powell and Dylan Dean both have three points to lead the Oil Kings in scoring through two games. Edmonton's powerplay is also off to a hot start, scoring three times on seven opportunities for a 42.9% success rate to this point.

Over the last week, the Oil Kings have also welcomed back a couple of their NHL drafted players who were still at training camps as Blake Fiddler and Adam Jecho were both welcomed back to the team after time with Seattle and St. Louis.

A couple players will have some additions to their jerseys as well tonight as the Oil Kings announced their 2025/2026 leadership group. Fiddler and Pederson will don the A's on the road, while Jecho and Ethan MacKenzie will have the letters at home, with Gavin Hodnett returning as captain.

Meanwhile, on the other side tonight, the Calgary Hitmen are 1-1-0-0 to start the young season after a split with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Calgary won 5-3 on the road on Friday before being shut out 4-0 at home the next night. Four players all have two points for Calgary to lead the way, while Andrei Molgachev has two goals.

Last season, the Oil Kings and Hitmen played eight times, with Edmonton earning a 2-5-1-0 record in those games, but earning points in the final two games. Gavin Hodnett seems to really enjoy playing the Hitmen as he has seven points in six games against them last season.

Game time tonight from the Scotiabank Saddledome is 6 p.m. with all the action on iHeart Radio.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on October 11 against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.