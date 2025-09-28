T-Birds Extinguished by Blazers

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The Seattle Thunderbirds were kept off the scoreboard as they dropped a 6-0 decision to the Kamloops Blazers Saturday at the Sandman Centre. The two teams travel south to the accesso ShoWare Center for a rematch next Friday, October 3rd.

"Not good enough," lamented head coach Matt O'Dette of his team's effort in two losses this weekend. "We pride ourselves with playing a certain way, with grit, determination and work ethic and we didn't see enough of that."

Seattle (1-2-0-0) trailed only by a goal at the end of the first period after the Blazers struck on the power play at the 15:19 mark. Kamloops would strike twice more in period two, including a backbreaking shorthanded goal at 9:26 with the Thunderbirds on a four minute power play.

Kamloops salted the game away with three more tallies in the third.

"You have to control what you can control and one of those things is how hard you work," explained O'Dette. The T-Birds surrendered ten goals and 55 shots in the two losses in Kamloops on the weekend. "The goalies certainly didn't deserve that," continued O'Dette. "They played extremely hard but the play in front of them wasn't up to our standards."

After not being awarded a power play in Friday's 4-3 loss, the T-Birds went 0-for-6 on the power play Saturday.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The Thunderbirds are back on the road next Saturday when they travel to Penticton, B.C. to take on the WHL's newest team, the Penticton Vees.

Seattle continues to play without defensemen Ashton Cumby and Radim Mrtka as well as center and team captain Braeden Cootes. All three are still at training camp with their respective NHL clubs.

O'Dette said they can't have a mindset of waiting for those players to return to turn the tide. "We can't sit back and wait for those guys to come walking through the door. We have to deal with the guys that we have now. We need our veteran players who are here to step up and lead."







