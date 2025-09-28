T-Birds Extinguished by Blazers
Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The Seattle Thunderbirds were kept off the scoreboard as they dropped a 6-0 decision to the Kamloops Blazers Saturday at the Sandman Centre. The two teams travel south to the accesso ShoWare Center for a rematch next Friday, October 3rd.
"Not good enough," lamented head coach Matt O'Dette of his team's effort in two losses this weekend. "We pride ourselves with playing a certain way, with grit, determination and work ethic and we didn't see enough of that."
Seattle (1-2-0-0) trailed only by a goal at the end of the first period after the Blazers struck on the power play at the 15:19 mark. Kamloops would strike twice more in period two, including a backbreaking shorthanded goal at 9:26 with the Thunderbirds on a four minute power play.
Kamloops salted the game away with three more tallies in the third.
"You have to control what you can control and one of those things is how hard you work," explained O'Dette. The T-Birds surrendered ten goals and 55 shots in the two losses in Kamloops on the weekend. "The goalies certainly didn't deserve that," continued O'Dette. "They played extremely hard but the play in front of them wasn't up to our standards."
After not being awarded a power play in Friday's 4-3 loss, the T-Birds went 0-for-6 on the power play Saturday.
T-BIRDS EXTRAS
The Thunderbirds are back on the road next Saturday when they travel to Penticton, B.C. to take on the WHL's newest team, the Penticton Vees.
Seattle continues to play without defensemen Ashton Cumby and Radim Mrtka as well as center and team captain Braeden Cootes. All three are still at training camp with their respective NHL clubs.
O'Dette said they can't have a mindset of waiting for those players to return to turn the tide. "We can't sit back and wait for those guys to come walking through the door. We have to deal with the guys that we have now. We need our veteran players who are here to step up and lead."
Western Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025
- Xavier Wendt Shines As Americans Blanked In Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Blank Americans, Esler Earns First Career WHL Shutout in 3-0 Victory - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Drop First Game of Season to Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Miettinen Scores Two as Silvertips Skate Past Wild Saturday, 4-1 - Wenatchee Wild
- Poletin Plays Hero In Rockets' Shootout Win Over The Vees - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Take First Loss of the Season in Moose Jaw - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Beat Blades, 4-1 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vees Fall in Shootout - Penticton Vees
- T-Birds Extinguished by Blazers - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Buck Broncos to Stay Undefeated - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hitmen Double-up on Oil Kings, 6-3 - Calgary Hitmen
- Game Day Preview: Game 3 VS Saskatoon - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Host Americans for Blue Moon Opening Night Saturday at Spokane Arena - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Head to Calgary for First Meeting with Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Look to Stay Hot - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Giants Win Thriller at Home, 6-5, in OT Over Royals - Vancouver Giants
- Vees Fall in First WHL Home Opener - Penticton Vees
- T-Birds Drop First Road Game - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Top Vees In Penticton In A Thriller - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Extinguished by Blazers
- T-Birds Drop First Road Game
- T-Birds Open Season with a Win
- T-Birds Take on NHL Rookie Camps
- Thunderbirds Announce Training Camp Schedule