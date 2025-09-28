Chiefs Blank Americans, Esler Earns First Career WHL Shutout in 3-0 Victory

Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs officially opened the 2025-26 home schedule on Saturday night, facing off against the Tri-City Americans in front of a raucous crowd of 8,032. The Chiefs introduced this season's roster before honoring the 2024-25 Western Conference Championship season with a banner unveiling in the rafters. Spokane entered the night having split their opening two games of the season on the road a week ago. Tri-City entered the game 0-1 on the season after losing to Seattle in their season opener.

Spokane controlled the first period, pinning the Americans in their zone for much of the frame. The Chiefs recorded 20 shots on target to just three for Tri-City, with neither team breaking through. Mathis Preston left the ice after taking a high stick to the face from former Chief Jake Gudelj, giving the home team a power play on both sides of the first intermission.

Spokane Chiefs defenseman and St. Louis Blues Prospect, Will McIsaac broke the deadlock at 5:04 of the second with an excellent toe drag and shot in space.

Carter Esler started the play with an stellar save before Cohen Harris and newcomer Gavin Burcar combined to set up the big defenseman for his first of the season.

The Chiefs started the third period in similar fashion, with Mathis Preston coming back from his earlier injury to score his third of the season.

Owen Martin finished off the game with an empty net goal at 19:40 in his first game action since returning from Winnipeg Jets NHL Training Camp.

The Chiefs outshot Tri-City 46-19, going 0/2 on the power play and 1/1 on the penalty kill.

Carter Esler was outstanding in net, earning his first career WHL shutout and 1st Star of the Game.

Spokane will take on the Prince George Cougars for a pair of games next weekend including Numerica Magnet Schedule Giveaway and Educator Appreciation Night presented by The Centennial Hotel. Tickets for all Chiefs home games are available at SpokaneChiefs.com.







