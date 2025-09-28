Vees Fall in Shootout
Published on September 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees scored first on Saturday night but we're unable to pull off a road victory in the shootout.
The Vees fell for a second straight night to the Kelowna Rockets this time by a 3-2 score in the shootout at Prospera Place in Kelowna.
Doogan Pederson fired home his first of the season through traffic from the blue line to give the Vees a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play. Bradie Birnie picked up an assist on the goal, the 100th assist of his WHL career.
The Rockets would answer with two of their own as Tomas Poletin scored his third goal in two nights against the Vees and Kayden Longley would add another for the Rockets to make it 2-1.
With just 1:55 remaining in the second period the Vees answered on the powerplay as Brittan Alstead took a bounce off the end wall and sent the puck up under the bar for his second of the season to make the score 2-2 heading into the third period.
The third flew by with not many whistles and no goals to be counted and the game would head to overtime.
The Vees had a gorgeous breakaway chance in the extra frame with goaltender AJ Reyelts firing a full length pass to Alstead at the Rockets line but Alstead was unable to settle down the puck and couldn't get a shot away.
The Rockets were the only team to score in the shootout with Poletin once again finding the back of the net behind Reyelts and solidifying the 3-2 final.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 19
Rockets- 29
Scoring:
Vees- Doogan Pederson, Brittan Alstead
Rockets- Tomas Poletin, Kayden Longley, Tomas Poletin (shootout winner)
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/2
Rockets- 1/3
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts 27/29
Rockets- Josh Banini 17/19
Up Next: The Vees are back home to face the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7PM.
