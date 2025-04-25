Game Day Hub: Round 3, Game 1 at Spokane Chiefs

April 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Thirteen WHL Western Conference Champion banners hang in the rafters of Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

After upsetting the No. 1 seed and Scotty Munro Champion Everett Silvertips in Round 2, the Spokane Chiefs are the next challenge standing in the way of the Portland Winterhawks claiming a 14th.

The best-of-seven Western Conference Championship series, presented by Nutrien, starts in Spokane, Washington, for Games 1 and 2 before returning to the Rose City's Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:05 P.M.

Venue: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+ (Note: there will only be a Home Feed on Victory+ for Games 1 & 2)

Follow Along: Box Score

Follow the Winterhawks: X (Twitter) | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Regular Season Results (POR went 2-4-0-0)

Spokane 7 @ Portland 3 (Feb 23 2025) Final

Spokane 2 @ Portland 5 (Jan 2 2025) Final

Spokane 4 @ Portland 6 (Dec 17 2024) Final

Portland 4 @ Spokane 7 (Dec 1 2024) Final

Portland 1 @ Spokane 5 (Nov 30 2024) Final

Portland 2 @ Spokane 4 (Nov 1 2024) Final

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, April 25 - @SPO - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227)

Game 2 - Sunday, April 27 - @SPO - 5:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 30 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 - Thursday, May 1 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 3 - @POR - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 6 - Monday, May 5 - @SPO - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227)

*Game 7 - Tuesday, May 6 - @SPO - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

* If necessary | HOME

Round 2 Notables

Led by team captain Kyle Chyzowski (7G, 4A) and fellow 2004-born skater Tyson Jugnauth (1G, 9A), the No. 5 seed Winterhawks advanced through the second round with 11 other players contributing at least one point against Everett.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták was lights-out in the second round with a .915 save percentage.

Read more here!

Watch with Us

The playoffs are an exciting time, and what is better than watching with fellow Winterhawks fans and the Rosebuds? Come out to Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227) at 7:05 P.M. and catch all the action and join in on the T.N.T. chant while enjoying great food and beverages!

Be sure to arrive early as seats will fill up quickly!

Watch from Home

If you cannot attend our official viewing party, there is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs are available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download

**For Games 1 and 2 in Spokane, Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek will not be calling the games. As a result, a simulcast with the home feed will be available. When the series returns to Portland for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary), you'll be able to hear his play-by-play again!

Feel free to share the link with your family and friends so they can enjoy Portland Winterhawks playoff hockey with you!

Stay tuned for a direct link! We will provide once Victory+ has the event created!

2024-2025 WHL Humanitarian of the Year

In addition to scoring the game-winning goal in Game 7 against the Silvertips, earlier this week, the Western Hockey League announced that Portland Winterhawks second-year forward Kyle McDonough was awarded the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2024-2025 season.

Read more about all the great work McDonough has done off the ice here!

Hawks in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eight Portland alumni have begun their quest to have their names added to the prestigious Stanley Cup. The 'Portland to the Pros' connection remains strong as 136 Winterhawks have played in the NHL.

Read more here!

Hawks in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

The American Hockey League's 2025 playoffs began with 14 more Winterhawks alumni participating.

Read more here!

Red Out the VMC

When the series shifts back to Portland for Game 3, and all of our 2025 WHL Playoff home games, we will be wearing our red jerseys. If you haven't already, secure your seats to help with the home-ice advantage! When you're picking out what to wear to the, throw on your red Winterhawks apparel as we red out the VMC! Don't have anything red; we've got you covered!

Check out the team store before the game and save 20% off some of the best red merchandise (some exclusions may apply). You may also find other select items at a discount, so be sure to arrive early because once they're gone, they're gone!

