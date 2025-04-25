Chiefs Kick off Western Conference Championship at Home vs Portland Winterhawks Friday
April 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will face the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL's Western Conference Championship. Spokane advanced to the conference final by earning a round one win over Vancouver and a round two win over Victoria. Portland advanced by winning a pair of seven-game series, the first over Prince George and the second over Everett. Spokane finished the regular season with a 4-2-0-0 record in the six-game seawson series against Portland, including a 3-0 mark at home. Shea Van Olm led all scorers with seven goals and 14 points. The Western Conference Championship will mark the 13th time the two franchises have met in the post-season, including Spokane's five-game, first round series win in their last match-up. It will be the fourth meeting in the conference final between the two.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
